Digital education content market size to grow by USD 42.13 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital education content market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period. North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. Education institutions in the region are shifting toward digital content in classrooms to increase learning engagement and encourage student interaction with teaching faculty. Governments in countries such as the US and Canada are encouraging the adoption of digital content in schools and libraries through various initiatives to enrich the learning experience of students. In addition, the high penetration of internet-enabled digital devices in the US drives the growth of the digital education content market in North America. For more invaluable market insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Education Content Market 2023-2027

Global Digital Education Content Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the K-12 segment will be significant over the forecast period. The high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks have led educational institutions to focus on the development of digital content libraries and online resources. In addition, many schools have started using game-based simulation learning to ensure better engagement of their students in the school curriculum. Such factors have increased the adoption of interactive digital content, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Digital Education Content Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices. The rising adoption of smartphones and tablets and the growing consumer demand for customized learning have increased the emphasis on digital education content. Learners and educational institutions are preferring digital content over traditional printed textbooks owing to the lower procurement costs and ease of access. Several vendors are collaborating with educational institutions to develop and enhance digital library systems through cloud computing. For instance, with the rapid development of high-speed internet infrastructure in emerging economies as well as in developed countries, the adoption of digital education systems will increase during the forecast period. All these factors drive the growth of the global digital education content market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising influence of data analytics in digital education is identified as the key trend in the market. The use of technologies such as data analytics and big data in digital education publishing is increasing. Vendors are bundling data analytics solutions with educational content offerings to allow learners to track their engagement in learning activities. For instance, Adobe Systems provides an Experience Cloud for higher education institutions. It is backed with inbuilt content management tools, analytics, and automation software. It allows educational institutions to personalize the learners' campus experience through mobile engagement and online communities. Thus, the rising demand for personalized individual learning will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The market growth will be challenged by inadequate cybersecurity measures. The penetration of digital technologies in the education sector has seen a rapid rise over the years. The rise in the digitalization of education has consequently increased the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy. This is due to the lack of a centralized structure for data storage and the unregulated use of personal digital devices among educational institutions. Thus, the inadequacy of cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more key insights in the sample PDF!

What are the key data covered in this digital education content market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital education content market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital education content market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors

The online education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.49% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 148.22 billion. The growth of the e-Learning market depends on several factors, including, the use of cutting-edge technologies, the inefficiency of traditional education methods, and the increasing preference for tailored content delivery.

The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion. Digital transformation across sectors is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the limitations with regard to content availability may impede market growth.

Digital Education Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.61 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Amplify Education Inc., Cambridge University Press, City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Edmentum Inc., Edutech, Graham Holdings Co., Guild Education Inc., Hurix System Pvt. Ltd., Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Pearson Plc, Swift Elearning Services Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udacity Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Oxford University Press, and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

