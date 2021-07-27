Digital Educational Publishing Market to grow by $9.03 bn by 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the digital educational publishing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expeditious penetration of smartphone devices.

The digital educational publishing market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the government initiatives to improve digital education technology as one of the prime reasons driving the digital educational publishing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The digital educational publishing market covers the following areas:

Digital Educational Publishing Market Sizing

Digital Educational Publishing Market Forecast

Digital Educational Publishing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Lagardere SCA

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

RELX Plc

Scholastic Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery in the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

