Digital English Language Learning Market: Market Size to Grow by USD 12.38 Billion | Adoption of English as a Global Language to Boost the Growth

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (non-academic learners and academic learners) and Deployment (on premise and cloud based)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (non-academic learners and academic learners) and Deployment (on premise and cloud based) Key Companies- Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy among others.

Apollo Global Management Inc., Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy among others. Driver- Adoption of English as a global language to drive the market.

Adoption of English as a global language to drive the market. Challenge- Innovations in the wearable devices market to hinder the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Digital English Language Learning Market

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Non-academic learners:

The digital English language learning market share growth by the non-academic learners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Corporates, one of the key sub-segments of the non academic learner's segment, exhibit a high demand for digital English language learning courses. The extensive use of English for corporate communication and international business operations has contributed to the high demand for digital learning courses. The increasing diversity in corporate workforces and increased online communication further enhance the need for digital English language learning courses.

Out-of-Scope:

Academic learners

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Vendor Insights-

The digital English language learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Cambridge University Press - In September 2019 , the company partnered with RiverMeadow Software Inc. to implement a cloud mitigation program

- In , the company partnered with RiverMeadow Software Inc. to implement a cloud mitigation program Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc - In January 2020 , the company planned to launch a Cengage mobile application (eTextbook option), which would have access to all Cengage online textbooks

- In , the company planned to launch a Cengage mobile application (eTextbook option), which would have access to all Cengage online textbooks Pearson Plc - In November 2019 , the company acquired Lumerit Education LLC, an ed-tech company that helps address the issues of college degree completion and affordability in the consumer and corporate markets.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Digital English Language Learning Market Driver:

Adoption of English as a global language:

The adoption of English as a global language will fuel the growth of the digital English language learning market size. English is considered a common language of communication between countries and governments. Developing English language skills helps in minimizing the barriers that hinder cross-border communication. Though many countries have not declared English as their official language, it is the common medium of instruction in multiple geographies. Admission to internationally acclaimed universities also requires basic proficiency in English. The use of English as a global business language further enhances the demand for digital English learning solutions in multiple markets. If not all corporates, the majority of the corporates have adopted English as their official business language.

Digital English Language Learning Market Challenge:

Innovations in the wearable devices market:

The introduction of hearables and potential innovations in the global wearable devices market may hinder the growth of the global digital English language learning market. The global wearable devices market has witnessed rapid growth due to the increased sale of smartwatches and wristbands, smart footwear, jewelry, and wearable cameras. Product innovations in the market have led to the development of language translation and interpretation devices. These devices, known as hearables, are in-ear devices that facilitate the instant translation of languages.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

K-12 Game-based Learning Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The K-12 game-based learning market share should rise by USD 9.03 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 20.63%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The education apps market share is expected to increase by USD 70.55 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Global Management Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., eSplice Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and Sanako Oy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio