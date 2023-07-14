Digital English Language Learning Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.47% from 2022 to 2027 | Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital English language learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.47% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,531.64 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital Publishing AG, Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., WordDive Ltd., WSE Hong Kong Ltd.- Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital English Language Learning Market

The digital English language learning market insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Non-academic learners and Academic learners), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Digital English language learning market - Customer Landscape

Key Driver- Increased flexibility offered by digital language courses is the key driver for the growth of the market. Digital English language learning solutions target professionals, academic learners, senior citizens, and homemakers, among other segments. As a result, market vendors do not rely on a single target group. The market has seen an increase in demand for English language learning solutions over the past decade due to the availability of diverse content from multiple vendors that comes from primary and secondary resources.

Additionally, students migrate to English-speaking countries as a result of digital English language learning solutions. For admission to internationally renowned universities, students must have to clear multiple language tests. Online courses and learning solutions are the best choices for students in terms of course timing and student location. Learners' vocabulary and pronunciation can be improved through the use of digital language learning tools. Such factors will significantly show the growth of the digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - Increased implementation of language cloud services is the key trend in the digital English language learning market.

Significant Challenge- High investments in digital learning infrastructure are the major challenge for the growth of the digital English language learning market.

The digital English language learning market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Digital English Language Learning Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital English language learning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the digital English language learning market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital English language learning market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital English language learning market vendors

Related Reports:

The online language learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2027. The online language learning market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,400.33 million. Furthermore, this online language learning market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (courses, solutions, and apps), language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning are notably driving market growth during the forecast period.

The English language training (ELT) market in China, will witness a growth of 18.67 % at a CAGR of 19.75% which is expected to increase by USD 70.81 billion for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the English language training (elt) market in China segmentation by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and product (classroom-based, online, and blended). The rise in the number of international schools is one of the major drivers for the English language training market growth during the forecast period.

Digital English Language Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,531.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Benesse Holdings Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Chegg Inc., digital publishing AG, Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., ELSA Co. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Sanako Oy, Transparent Language Inc., Voxy Inc., WordDive Ltd., and WSE Hong Kong Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

