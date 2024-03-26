Digital Experience Veterans, Andrew Arocha and John Anthony, Join Forces to Found DX-ROI

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the inception of DX-ROI, a groundbreaking digital consultancy aiming to redefine the landscape of digital transformation. Founded by industry experts Andrew Arocha, formerly of Adobe and Oracle Marketing Cloud, and John Anthony, known for his leadership roles at Bounteous and SCC, DX-ROI promises to deliver measurable returns through data-driven strategies and unique processes developed over decades of digital initiatives. Their mission is clear: to provide organizations with measurable outcomes and enduring value through process-driven digital strategies.

Andrew Arocha expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "I'm incredibly excited and honored to co-found DX-ROI with John. After many years of seeing organizations make big bets on digital transformation, I knew instinctively that there was a better, more predictable way to ensure the outcomes that organizations expect and I'm thrilled to partner with John to deliver digital experiences that are firmly based in the outcomes to the business"

John Anthony, reflecting on their partnership, emphasized the importance of process in digital initiatives, saying, "After years of architecting and leading transformational digital experience initiatives, I've observed that process is often neglected or hurried, despite being the cornerstone of success. I look forward to sharing our unique processes and techniques with our clients and partners to drive transformative outcomes."

Over the past decade-plus, John and Andrew have been involved in numerous successful digital transformation endeavors for some of the world's most prominent brands including GM, Whirlpool, Ulta Beauty, Lenovo, CVS, J&J, Hilton Hotels, JPMorgan Chase, and Cardinal Health.

Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe said "I'm excited to welcome John and Andrew into the Adobe ecosystem. I have worked closely with both of them in the past and we're looking forward to their future contributions. Their focus on driving ROI across Adobe's Experience Cloud is a key part of making our clients successful."

To kick off their journey, Andrew and John will be hosting meetings at Adobe Summit in Las Vegas this week, where they will unveil more about their current initiatives and provide insights into the future endeavors of DX-ROI.

To get updates on DX-ROI and their mission to redefine digital consultancy, sign up for their mail list at www.dxroi.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE DX-ROI