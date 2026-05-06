Digital Floss Named Official Media Partner of the Mango Open, Capturing the Culture Behind One of Dental's Most Celebrated Industry Events

The dental marketing agency served as the exclusive capture team for Mango Voice's annual gathering of dental leaders in St. George, Utah

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Floss, the dental marketing agency known for helping practices rank, attract, and convert patients in the age of AI search, announced today its official media partnership with Mango Voice for the 2026 Mango Open. Held in St. George, Utah, the two-day event brought together dental industry leaders and Mango Voice partners for a gathering centered on community, connection, and appreciation for the people who show up for dentistry every single day.

As the official media partner, Digital Floss served as the exclusive capture team for the event, producing photo and video content documenting the relationships, conversations, and culture that define the Mango Open. The partnership reflects the shared values of both companies, two organizations that believe the strength of the dental industry is built on the people who show up for it, not just the products they build.

"The Mango Open was not about the product. It was about the people. Mango Voice gathered dental leaders in St. George to look them in the eye and say thank you for how they show up for this industry every single day," said Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, Founder and CEO of Digital Floss. "Being trusted to capture that is exactly the kind of work Digital Floss was built to do."

Mango Voice, headquartered in St. George, Utah, provides the phone system that dental practices across the country rely on to connect with patients, manage communications, and keep their practices running. The Mango Open is the company's annual expression of gratitude for the partners and dental leaders who believe in what they are building.

Digital Floss will continue to produce and distribute media content from the 2026 Mango Open across digital platforms throughout May 2026.

Full Recap Video

Digital Floss Named Official Media Partner of the Mango Open: https://youtu.be/dyYhI1AL6h0

About Digital Floss

Digital Floss is a full-service dental marketing agency headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, serving dental practices nationwide. Founded by dentist and marketer Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, Digital Floss combines 20+ years of clinical expertise with proven marketing systems to help practices rank, attract, and convert patients in the age of AI search. The agency is the official conference media team for Hinman, Yankee Dental, Greater New York Dental Meeting, and the Florida Dental Convention. Learn more at digitalfloss.com.

About Dr. Anissa Broussard

Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, is the Founder and CEO of Digital Floss and Dentalflix, author of FOUND: How AI Chose Your Competitors and What You Do About It Right Now, and the first female dentist podcaster in the dental industry. A practicing dentist with 20+ years of clinical experience, she has trained more than 5,000 dental practices and is an 8-year member of Russell Brunson's Inner Circle. She has been named 2025 Nifty Thrifty Industry Influencer of the Year, 2024 Dental Coach of the Year, and Top 25 Women in Dentistry by Dental Products Report. She has been featured in Dental Economics, Dentistry Today, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Russell Brunson's Expert Secrets.

SOURCE Digital Floss