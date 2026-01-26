Founder of Digital Floss Recognized by 60,000+ Dental Professionals for Transforming How Dentists Connect with Patients Through Authentic Marketing and AI-Optimized Strategies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anissa Broussard, founder and CEO of Digital Floss, has been named the 2025 Nifty Thrifty Industry Influencer of the Year by the Nifty Thrifty Dentists community. The award, determined entirely by votes from over 60,000 dental professionals, recognizes Dr. Broussard's extraordinary impact on the profession and her pioneering work in authentic, AI-optimized dental marketing.

The Nifty Awards represent one of the dental industry's most prestigious peer-voted recognitions. Unlike judged competitions, winners are selected entirely by working dental professionals including dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, consultants, and vendors who nominate and vote for individuals who have positively impacted the profession.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues," said Dr. Broussard. "I built Digital Floss so dentists could be seen as their authentic selves and the patients who need them can actually find them. This award validates that the heart-centered approach to marketing I've been championing truly resonates with the dental community."

A Unique Journey: From Clinical Practice to Marketing Pioneer

Dr. Broussard brings over 20 years of clinical dental experience to her marketing expertise. After practicing dentistry and building her own successful practice, she recognized a critical gap in the industry: talented dentists were either creating beautiful content nobody saw, resorting to discounts that devalued their expertise, or remaining invisible while less qualified competitors stayed fully booked.

Her marketing journey began when she started getting 50 new patients a month through social media. Other dentists began asking for help, which led her to Russell Brunson's inner circle, where she spent eight years learning directly from one of the world's foremost digital marketing experts. She was featured in Brunson's bestselling book Expert Secrets and spoke on stage at Funnel Hacking Live, becoming the first dental professional to bring funnel marketing strategies to the industry.

Digital Floss: Where Heart Meets Strategy

Digital Floss, the company Dr. Broussard founded, has become dentistry's leading marketing agency by combining authentic content creation with strategic lead generation and AI optimization. The agency delivers remarkable results: 80% of clients rank #1-2 on Google Maps organically, clients receive 40,000-50,000+ monthly video views, and the company maintains a 97% client retention rate.

"Marketing in dentistry is broken because the heart has been taken out," Dr. Broussard explained. "At Digital Floss, we create emotional content that connects with people, then deploy it through strategic systems that get your content seen by tens of thousands. We also train AI algorithms so Google AI, ChatGPT, and other platforms recommend your practice. It's heart plus strategy plus AI plus automation, all working together."

Recognition and Credentials

Dr. Broussard's credentials include being named one of the Top 25 Women in Dentistry by Dental Products Report, holding a Fellowship with the Dental Speaking Institute, and creating the proprietary Brick and Mortar Funnel Framework. She has keynoted at major industry events including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Social Media Marketing World, and Funnel Hacking Live. Her work has been featured in Dental Economics, Dentistry Today, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur, and Dental Lifestyles Magazine.

"When I think about what makes someone truly influential, I come back to impact," said Dr. Glenn Vo, founder of Nifty Thrifty Dentists and Editor-in-Chief of Dental Lifestyles Magazine. "How many lives have they touched? How many practices have they helped transform? By that measure, Dr. Anissa Broussard stands alone. She's taught thousands of dentists how to market authentically while pioneering the integration of AI with human-centered marketing."

About Digital Floss

Digital Floss is dentistry's leading marketing agency, specializing in authentic content creation, AI-optimized strategies, and strategic lead generation for dental practices. The agency serves as the official media provider for major dental conferences including the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), Yankee Dental Congress, and Hinman Dental Meeting. Digital Floss offers geographic exclusivity within 5-mile radiuses, ensuring each client becomes the dominant practice in their market. For more information, visit www.digitalfloss.com.

About Nifty Thrifty Dentists

Nifty Thrifty Dentists is a community of over 60,000 dental professionals founded by Dr. Glenn Vo. The organization provides money-saving tips, strategies, and resources to dental professionals while fostering mutually beneficial relationships between dental professionals and dental companies. The annual Nifty Awards recognize excellence across the dental industry through peer nominations and voting. Winners are announced in Dental Lifestyles Magazine.

