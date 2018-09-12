Digital Future: VII International Open Innovations Forum in Skolkovo Innovation Center Will Unite Leading Experts All Over the World

MOSCOW, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The VII International Forum for innovative development Open Innovations will take place in Moscow - the Skolkovo Technopark on October 15-17, 2018. The event will bring together over 20,000 participants and guests from more than 90 countries.

The record number of Russian and foreign experts from different fields will participate in the Forum. The representatives of such spheres as education, research and development, medicine, high-technology industries will visit the Open innovations.

The Forum topic - "Sources of the digital breakthrough". Participants will discuss development of state innovations support programs, involvement in the international innovative and acceleration community, stimulation and strengthening of innovative activities, commercialization of ideas and other crucial issues of tech development in Russia and worldwide.

"Digital transformation is not only economy, but the global phenomenon which influences all our life. It deals with public administration, new business methods, our daily practices such as shopping, paperwork or leisure. The Forum is a unique platform where officials, scientists and businessmen have a chance to discuss various aspects of digitalization, to come to specific decisions and projects, to understand what is necessary for innovative development of our country as the part of the global world." - the Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov told.

Among the main objectives of the Open Innovations Forum - creation of new instruments of international cooperation in the sphere of innovations, exchange of practical experience in the field of development and commercialization of the latest technologies, promotion of the advanced research.

Forum will be held in a traditional 3-day format reflecting interests of various audiences. Lectures, interactive master classes, round tables, discussions will be organized for the Open innovations participants.

Day 1 - "Manpower and Education" - is devoted to formation of knowledge: digitalization and upgrade of education system, "lifelong learning", EdTech-sector investments, personified education. Eric Hanushek, professor of Stanford University will lecture at the Forum.

Day 2 - "Business and State" - covers the wide range of issues devoted to transformation of the business environment: advanced technologies, corporate innovations, venture investments, innovative ecosystems. The key speaker - Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever.

Day 3 - "Cultivation and support of innovations" - is devoted to basic researches, R&D investments, blasting technologies, emerging markets, universities as innovative centers. Nadia Thalmann, Nanyang Technological University, will perform to the audience.

https://openinnovations.ru/

SOURCE Skolkovo Innovation Center