Leidos Awarded FAA Future Flight Services Program Contract

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a follow-on prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue serving the general aviation community under the Future Flight Services Program (FFSP) contract. The single award, firm-fixed-price contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by ten one-year option periods, at an approximate value of $1 billion, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Ashburn, Virginia and Fort Worth, Texas.

Under the FFSP contract, Leidos will help the FAA achieve its vision to transform and modernize the delivery of flight briefing services by reducing program costs, providing technology enhancements, and by engaging the broader general aviation community. Leidos was awarded the FAA's predecessor Automated Flight Service Station (AFSS) contract in 2005. Since then, the company has continued to deliver a full range of cost-effective flight services through its flight specialist and self-service options via 1800wxbrief.

As a valued partner of the FAA, Leidos leveraged its expertise as a trusted technology provider and systems integrator in the global aviation market. With continued FAA oversight, Leidos will provide weather data, aeronautical information and flight planning services to the general aviation community under the agency's strict safety and service requirements. Services will be provided in the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii.

"Leidos is proud to continue our briefing services for the general aviation community," said Jim Moos, Leidos Civil Group acting group president. "We look forward to delivering enhancements, like our interactive map application, to keep general aviation pilots better informed as they plan their flights with the FAA."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com





Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

