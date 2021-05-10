Digital Health Leader Maulik Majmudar, MD, Joins Biofourmis as Chief Medical Officer to Accelerate Company's Move to Become the Most Comprehensive Care-at-Home Platform

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital therapeutics, has named Maulik Majmudar, MD, a cardiologist and leader in digital health transformation, as its chief medical officer. Dr. Majmudar will lead the expansion of the company's clinical care services—including near-term plans to offer in-home provider services that complement its robust care-at-home technology platform.

Most recently, Dr. Majmudar served as Medical Officer at Amazon, where he led several healthcare-related initiatives, including the development and launch of Amazon Halo, a health and wellness membership service targeted to consumers. Before Amazon, Dr. Majmudar was associate director of the Healthcare Transformation Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, where he was responsible for the identification, validation and implementation of digital health solutions to improve care delivery along with the patient and provider experience. Dr. Majmudar has served on Biofourmis' clinical advisory board since the company's inception in 2015 and on the Board of Directors since 2019.

"Healthcare has seen a rapid and seismic shift toward virtualization of care throughout the care continuum, including acute, post-acute, and chronic care, all accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Majmudar. "Biofourmis is leading that charge with its innovative solutions to support hospital-level care at home as well as chronic condition management. We are building clinical capabilities to evolve from remote patient monitoring to remote patient management, with a focus on improving patients' lives, while reducing healthcare utilization and associated costs."

As chief medical officer, Dr. Majmudar will oversee product management, data science, and clinical affairs. The broad scope of the role will allow him to influence and execute an ambitious product vision. He will also support continued clinical validation and regulatory approvals of Biofourmis' artificial-intelligence (AI)-powered digital therapeutics and virtual care solutions.

The company's FDA-cleared software-as a-medical-device Biovitals® enables care teams to remotely monitor the physiological signs of patients in both acute and post-acute settings and provides clinical teams with a real-time look at patients' disease trajectory, which helps identify clinical decompensation at an earlier stage to prevent serious medical adverse events before they occur.

The most recent addition to the Biovitals® platform, [email protected]TM, is an end-to-end solution that enables hospitals and health systems to quickly deploy a home hospital program that delivers inpatient-level care within patients' homes. It includes clinical care services and non-clinical services such as program management, operations, supply chain and revenue cycle management. In late 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced reimbursement parity with inpatient care for hospitals with such "hospital at home" programs. Biofourmis originally co-developed Biovitals® [email protected]™ with Brigham and Women's Hospital, a Harvard teaching hospital, for use in Brigham's Home Hospital Program.

"Our vision is to become the most comprehensive and tightly integrated care-at-home platform across a range of patient acuity levels and medical conditions," Dr. Majmudar said. "As we expand our offerings to including in-home provider services, we will continue to demonstrate the value of our solution through improved outcomes that support both providers and insurers in value-based care arrangements that include shared risk."

He added: "I look forward to helping accelerate Biofourmis' product roadmap and commercial growth to become the most sought-after care-at-home platform for health systems, payers and newer value-based primary and specialty care companies."

Former Mentor Turned Advisor

Dr. Majmudar's history with Biofourmis founder and CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput pre-dates the company to 2014 when Rajput was an undergraduate student in India participating in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab's REDX program, a workshop focused on developing affordable medical diagnostics. Dr. Majmudar was a clinical advisor for the program and worked with Rajput on multiple cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The experience helped shape Rajput's thinking around unmet patient and provider needs and the opportunities to apply technology and data science in medicine.

A short time later, when Rajput was a PhD student in neuroscience at the National University of Singapore, he sought Dr. Majmudar's guidance about whether to drop out of the doctoral program to launch Biofourmis. Rajput eventually left the program, following his passion and founding Biofourmis in November 2015. Dr. Majmudar continued to serve as a mentor to Rajput, ultimately becoming a clinical advisor to Biofourmis and then a member of the board before his recent appointment to chief medical officer.

"Maulik has been a trusted advisor, colleague and friend for many years, which is why I am thrilled that he will guide the product and clinical vision of Biofourmis as we begin a new phase of our growth," Rajput said, noting that much of that growth will be fueled by a $100 million Series C financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in 2020. "Maulik's extensive experience in digital health, as well as his time at Amazon learning about product development, organizational culture and their renowned customer-centric philosophy, will be invaluable assets as it relates to our strategic roadmap and continued worldwide commercial expansion."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis is a global leader in virtual care and digital therapeutics, offering innovative solutions that enable clinicians to deliver personalized predictive care to patients outside of a traditional hospital, clinic, or clinical research environment. Biovitals®, a highly sophisticated AI-powered health analytics platform, utilizes medical-grade wearables to continuously collect patient data to predict clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event, which enables earlier interventions and leads to better clinical and financial outcomes. The Biovitals platform is in use across multiple therapeutic areas for acute and chronic conditions, including heart failure, oncology, infectious disease such as COVID-19, chronic pain, and COPD, and is prescribed as a companion digital therapeutic with pharmacotherapy in pay-for-value arrangements. For more information, visit: www.biofourmis.com.

