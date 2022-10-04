Digital Holography Global Market to Reach $7.64 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Holography Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital holography market is expected to grow from $3.10 billion in 2021 to $3.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.69%. The digital holography market is expected to grow to $7.64 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.31%.

North America was the largest region in the digital holography market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital holography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurement is expected to propel the growth of the digital holography market. Digital holography is increasingly being used in engineering and science, due to its high accuracy and efficiency. The companies operating in engineering, and nanoscience are investing in advanced technologies to attain measurement accuracy and precision, which is expected to boost the utilization of digital holography during the forecast period.

According to the survey conducted by Deloitte in 2021, more than 76% of manufacturers reported increasing their investment in digital technology, which accounts for three times the rate in 2019. Therefore, increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurement is expected to boost demand for digital holography during the forecast period.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the global digital holography market. The companies operating in the digital holography sector are focusing on developing new products with innovative technologies to meet industry demands and strengthen their business position.

For instance, in February 2022, ARHT Media Inc., a Canada-based developer of digital holography solutions partnered with WeWork, a New York-based provider of flexible workspace, to integrate ARHT media technology into WeWorks global events to expand their promotional reach.

In 2021, Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (Golden Path) a special purpose acquisition company has merged with MC Hologram Inc, a holographic technology research and development company. The merger is a stock-for-stock transaction and is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization. According to the terms of the deal a newly formed subsidiary of Golden Path will be merged into MC Hologram and MC Hologram, being the surviving entity becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Path and Golden Path will be renamed as MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Techniques: Off-Axis Holography; In-line (Gabor) Holography

2) By Type: Hardware; Software

3) By Vertical: Medical; Commercial; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive; Consumer; Others Verticals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Holography Market Characteristics

3. Digital Holography Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Holography

5. Digital Holography Market Size And Growth

6. Digital Holography Market Segmentation

7. Digital Holography Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Digital Holography Market

9. China Digital Holography Market

10. India Digital Holography Market

11. Japan Digital Holography Market

12. Australia Digital Holography Market

13. Indonesia Digital Holography Market

14. South Korea Digital Holography Market

15. Western Europe Digital Holography Market

16. UK Digital Holography Market

17. Germany Digital Holography Market

18. France Digital Holography Market

19. Eastern Europe Digital Holography Market

20. Russia Digital Holography Market

21. North America Digital Holography Market

22. USA Digital Holography Market

23. South America Digital Holography Market

24. Brazil Digital Holography Market

25. Middle East Digital Holography Market

26. Africa Digital Holography Market

27. Digital Holography Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital Holography Market

29. Digital Holography Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Lyncee TEC SA

Phase Holographic Imaging AB

Geola Digital Uab

Leia Inc.

