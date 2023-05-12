Digital identity and security market size to grow by USD 42.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increase in digitization with electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure initiatives to drive the market growth - Technavio

May 12, 2023, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital identity and security market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region consists of developed countries with cutting-edge technology and advanced infrastructure. The US and Canada are the largest contributors to digital identity solutions revenue in the region owing to their strong economies. Technology is advancing every day, and the expansion of the US and Canadian economies allows heavy investments in new and advanced technologies. Real-time identity verification, end-to-end security, and activation capabilities, which enable a seamless and secure customer experience are priorities for both public and private organizations in the region. Hence, such factors will propel the market growth in this region during the forecast period.
Digital Identity And Security Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
This digital identity and security market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as, the growing adoption of digital identity and security solutions are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global digital identity and security market during the forecast period. The core of the global digital identity and security market is made up of software solutions. It will aid in the evaluation of biometric data for authentication and carry out other necessary tasks such as data encryption. Both biometric identification and verification are supported by biometric software.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)
Digital Identity And Security Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- An increase in digitization with electronic ID cards (eID) and smart infrastructure initiatives is one of the key factors that drive the growth of the global digital identity and security market.
- Digital identification or eID can be authenticated unambiguously through a digital channel, which enables unlocking access to banking, government benefits, education, and many other services.
- A digital ID may be authenticated remotely over digital channels and when well-designed, digital ID enables civic and social empowerment.
- Furthermore, secure identity verification has become a critical part of online security in these areas due to initiatives such as eID, smart border control that uses facial recognition for identity verification and authentication, and smart cities and smart airports that use video analytics and liveness detection for ID verification.
- Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Growing government initiatives that encourage the adoption of digital identity and security solutions is a primary trend in the global digital identity and security market.
- Governments work to address issues such as security, inaccurate data collection, digital identity fraud, and targeted evasion, as legislation on managing digital identities is enacted.
- The global market grows owing to initiatives taken by governments around the world to encourage the use of these solutions and services.
- The European Commission expressly recommended the creation of a digital ID wallet in its proposal in June 2021 is an example.
- Hence, growing government initiatives encouraging the adoption of digital identity and security solutions is one of the growing trends which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The lack of skilled security professionals is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global digital identity and security market.
- Governments work to address issues such as security, inaccurate data collection, digital identity fraud, and targeted evasion as legislation on managing digital identities is enacted.
- The global market for digital identity and security solutions grows as a result of the initiatives taken by governments around the world to encourage the use of these solutions and services.
- Hence, a lack of skilled security professionals can become a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Insights on market drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)
What are the key data covered in this Digital Identity And Security Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital identity and security market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the digital identity and security market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the digital identity and security market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the digital identity and security market vendors
The identity as a service market size is expected to increase by USD 6.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.98%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers identity as a service market segmentation by end-user (telecom and IT, BFSI, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the identity as a service market is the growing adoption of cloud security solutions.
The identity governance and administration (IGA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.41% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,247.95 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, government and defense, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising organizational focus on complying with regulatory standards is notably driving market growth.
|
Digital Identity And Security Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.51%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 42.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
17.28
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Atos SE, Au10tix Ltd., Daon Inc., Euronovate S.A., ForgeRock Inc., Freja eID Group AB, GB Group plc, IDEMIA France SAS, Imageware Systems Inc., iProov Ltd., Jumio Corp., London Stock Exchange Group plc, OneSpan Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SECURE IC S.A.S, Smartmatic International Corp., TELUS Corp., TESSI, Thales Group, and NEC Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
