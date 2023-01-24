Digital Identity Solutions Market to be Worth $98,638.6 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital identity solutions market size is expected to reach USD 98,638.6 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 17.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The upsurge in identity-related fraudulent activities, data breaches, and the requirement to abide by various upcoming regulatory frameworks are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The on-premises segment led the market in 2022 with a valuation of USD 16,894 million . The need to secure confidential and private data within the organization drives the demand.

. The need to secure confidential and private data within the organization drives the demand. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. Despite the faster growth rate, the solutions are expected to hold the larger share of total revenues.

North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as the rise in identity and authentication frauds and the presence of key vendors in the region.

Digital Identity Solutions Market Growth & Trends

One of the key factors driving the digital identity solutions industry is focused on improving the end-to-end customer experience. Enterprises have a large workforce and many vital resources; knowing the identity of these resources before providing access to them is the earliest consideration. As a result, businesses with multiple establishments are compelled to use digital identity solutions to validate the identity of their personnel accessing data.

The growing demand for good digital governance is expected to drive the market for digital identity solutions. Many regions of the world are seeing an increase in the importance of digital management. Many nations are enhancing their digital infrastructure so that people can benefit from various government initiatives and activities. Utilizing digital IDs speeds up the delivery of the scheme to the intended recipient and helps with identification verification.

For instance, in October 2021, Socure, a global supplier of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced the launch of its public sector division. The company intends to improve access to government digital services while also eliminating digital fraud.

Organizations must adapt and evolve their approach to identity and access management processes due to a change in corporate values and recognize its importance. Digital identification solutions that assist enterprises in preventing identity theft and identifying fraudsters have been developed in response to this requirement.

For instance, in July 2022, to enhance digital identity efforts, Mastercard announced the acquisition of Ekata, a supplier of global identity verification solutions. Through AI-powered identity verification and a commitment to strong data management principles, new capabilities strengthen trust in every interaction.

Digital Identity Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital identity solutions market based on component, identity type, solution type, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region:

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solutions

Hardware



Software

Services

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Identity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Biometric

Fingerprint Recognition



Facial Recognition



Iris Recognition



Voice Recognition



Palm/Hand Recognition



Others

Non-biometric

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Identity Verification

Authentication

Single-factor Authentication



Multi-factor Authentication

Identity Lifecycle Management

Other

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

Travel & Hospitality

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Others

Digital Identity Solutions Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Digital Identity Solutions Market

NEC Corporation

Thales.

GB Group plc

TELUS

Tessi

Daon, Inc.

IDEMIA

ForgeRock, Inc.

Imageware.

Jumio

