Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) Launches PickleballSquid.com -- A Dynamic New Digital Destination for the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) is proud to announce the launch of PickleballSquid.com , a brand-new digital platform built for the rapidly growing community of pickleball players, fans and enthusiasts.

PickleballSquid.com brings together expert insights, engaging stories, practical guides, and curated gear reviews to serve as a one-stop destination for anyone passionate about the sport. The launch underscores DIR's mission to build digital brands around niche passion areas - where engaged audiences seek trusted, high-quality content and community.

"PickleballSquid.com is more than just a content site, it's a space where players and fans can explore, learn and connect," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "Pickleball has exploded in popularity, and we're building a platform that celebrates the sport's incredible growth and the community driving it forward."

Pickleball's Unprecedented Growth

The timing for PickleballSquid.com couldn't be better. Pickleball continues to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and its momentum shows no signs of slowing down:

19.8 million U.S. participants in 2024 , marking a 311% increase over the past three years .

, marking a . Participation is projected to reach over 22.7 million in 2025 , reflecting double-digit annual growth .

, reflecting . The global pickleball market is expected to hit $4.4 billion by 2033 .

is expected to hit . Hundreds of new pickleball courts and facilities are opening each year across the U.S. to meet surging demand.

are opening each year across the U.S. to meet surging demand. USA Pickleball hosted over 140 sanctioned tournaments in 2024, with participation expanding across all age groups.

These metrics highlight not only the sport's explosive growth but also the rising need for digital spaces where players can connect, learn and stay informed, a gap PickleballSquid.com aims to fill.

What to Expect from PickleballSquid.com

Training & Technique Guides: Drills, strategy breakdowns and coaching insights.

Drills, strategy breakdowns and coaching insights. Gear Reviews & Buyer Guides: Deep dives into paddles, shoes and accessories.

Deep dives into paddles, shoes and accessories. Event Coverage & Profiles: Stories from the pro circuit, local tournaments and community spotlights.

Stories from the pro circuit, local tournaments and community spotlights. Community Content: Player stories and fan-driven features.

Player stories and fan-driven features. Culture & News: Exploring the people, brands and lifestyle driving the sport forward.

Check it out here: www.PickleballSquid.com

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) operates a portfolio of digital media brands that serve passionate, highly engaged audiences across niche categories. By combining high-quality editorial content, community experiences and data-driven growth, DIR creates trusted destinations where enthusiasts can explore, learn and connect around the topics they love. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com , PickleballSquid.com , WeekOneFantasy.com , GolfReport.com , ChessChampion.com , BoardGameLodge.com , Skimboarding.com , with additional launches planned across other passion-driven verticals.

For more information, visit https://www.dir.info/

