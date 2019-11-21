Digital Inks Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: Global Market is Projected to Grow by $2.3 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Inks - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Inks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.2%

Solvent-Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Solvent-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$67 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Solvent-Based will reach a market size of US$96.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$663.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

Competitors identified in this market include:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

Cabot Corporation

Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Independent Ink, Inc.

INX International Ink Co.

JK Group - Kiian Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd.

Nazdar Ink Technologies

NUtec Digital Ink

Sensient Imaging Technologies SA

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA

SPGPrints BV

Sun Chemical Corporation

Torrecid Group

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Wikoff Color Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vdgn8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

