Digital Inks Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025: Global Market is Projected to Grow by $2.3 Billion
Nov 21, 2019, 08:15 ET
The "Digital Inks - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report
The Digital Inks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.2%
Solvent-Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Solvent-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$67 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Solvent-Based will reach a market size of US$96.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$663.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Focus on Select Players
3. Market Trends & Drivers
4. Global Market Perspective
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.
- Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
- Braden Sutphin Ink Company
- Cabot Corporation
- Dip-Tech Digital Printing Technologies Ltd.
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Independent Ink, Inc.
- INX International Ink Co.
- JK Group - Kiian Digital
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Marabu GmbH & Co. KG
- Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd.
- Nazdar Ink Technologies
- NUtec Digital Ink
- Sensient Imaging Technologies SA
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA
- SPGPrints BV
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- Torrecid Group
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Wikoff Color Corporation
