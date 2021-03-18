Digital Leader Lynda Clarizio Joins Simpli.fi's Board of Directors

FT. WORTH, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced today that Lynda Clarizio has joined the company's Board of Directors. Clarizio brings a wealth of experience to Simpli.fi's Board, previously holding positions of President, US Media at Nielsen, Executive Vice President at AppNexus, CEO at INVISION, President of Advertising.com and Board Member at IAB, among many others. Her deep expertise in enterprise data and analytics as well as in media, advertising, and software industries will be beneficial for Simpli.fi as it continues to expand and innovate within the advertising space.

"I'm thrilled that Lynda has joined Simpli.fi's board. Her deep experience in media, advertising, and business will benefit Simpli.fi greatly as we pursue the large opportunity ahead of us for automation of agency operations and programmatic advertising," said Frost Prioleau, CEO of Simpli.fi.

"True to its name, Simpli.fi has simplified programmatic buying and cross-channel workflow for thousands of independent agencies, enabling them to better serve brands in media planning and buying," said Lynda Clarizio. "I am pleased to join Simpli.fi's board and look forward to working with Frost Prioleau and Paul Harrison as Simpli.fi continues to grow and expand."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software delivering integrated omnichannel workflow that helps media buying organizations perform more effectively and efficiently. Simpli.fi's primary clients are independent advertising agencies as well as multi-location brands, local media groups, networks, and trading desks with over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers.

