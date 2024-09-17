Simpli.fi Named Winner for Best Location Data Platform in Digiday's 2024 Technology Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced it has been named a winner for the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards in the Best Location Data Platform category.

The awards recognize tech companies that are empowering advertisers and publishers to provide more personalized campaigns across multiple channels for stronger targeting, enhanced customer experiences, and increased returns.

Simpli.fi teamed up with CGR Communications to assist with Krispy Kreme's expansion to Jamaica. Through implementation and execution of Simpli.fi's solutions, including Geo-Fencing technology, Conversion Zones, and Keyword Search Retargeting, CGR Communications was able to draw precise target fences around 20 competitor retail stores, track in-store visits from users who were served an ad, and implement over 1,500 keywords to capture online behavior and interest accurately.

The campaign resulted in an in-store foot traffic increase at Krispy Kreme at a cost-per-acquisition (CPA) significantly lower than the target goal. It also led to improved engagement metrics, enhancing the brand's visibility in a competitive market.

"Consumers in Jamaica have an abundance of choice when deciding where to grab a quick meal, but with Simpli.fi's precise targeting and granular attribution, we were able to help Krispy Kreme achieve their objectives while outperforming the campaign's CPA and click-through-rate goals," said Simpli.fi co-founder and CTO, Paul Harrison. "This recognition is a testament to Simpli.fi's ability to target relevant audiences with best-in-class solutions."

Simpli.fi, which is backed by leading private equity firms GTCR and Blackstone, is a holistic Advertising Success Platform that spans best-in-class programmatic solutions such as CTV, addressable, mobile, video, display, native, and audio - as well as omnichannel managed services and workflow software. For more information about SImpli.fi, please visit their website .

