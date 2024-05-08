Digital Management Holdings, LLC (DMI) and Appvance form a Strategic Partnership to Offer Generative AI Software Quality Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & MCLEAN, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance and DMI have formed a strategic partnership to revolutionize the software quality landscape for enterprises in the public and private sectors. This partnership marks a commitment to accelerate digital transformation by harnessing the power of generative AI to empower organizations to elevate competitiveness and operational agility.

"We are excited to bring transformational artificial intelligence solutions to our customers in a strategic partnership with Appvance," said Gary Wang, Chief Technology Officer at DMI, Inc. "This partnership provides the technologies and services for autonomous and continuous software testing to achieve faster application delivery with lower cost and higher quality for our customers. It enables our customers to embark on the journey of digital modernization with confidence and efficiency."

"DMI delivers mission-critical technology solutions to some of the most prominent enterprises, brands, and government agencies globally," added Appvance CEO Andre Liao. "The adoption of AIQ as the foundational capability in an AI-first quality software delivery platform underlines our joint commitment to transformative digital initiatives that accelerate the success of these high-performing digital customers."

AIQ detects 10 times more application defects and does it 1,000 times faster than any other currently available technologies. DMI's customers now have the opportunity to integrate AIQ into their software delivery infrastructure and, with the combined expertise of the DMI/Appvance teams, transition to massively accelerated release cycles, significant increases in end-user satisfaction, much-reduced risk and all achieved with fewer resources and lower costs.

About DMI

DMI is a leading global provider of digital services at the intersection of the public and private sectors. With broad capabilities, including infrastructure support services, cybersecurity, cloud, and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI is continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories. To learn more, please visit www.dminc.com.

About Appvance

Appvance is the leader in generative AI for software quality since 2017. The company's flagship product AIQ, is the only AI-native software quality platform that mimics real user interactions and automatically finds every bug with no human intervention. Leveraging generative AI and machine learning, AIQ autonomously validates all the possible user journeys and expected outcomes to achieve complete application coverage™.

