Digital marketing courses market size to grow by USD 1.37 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing courses market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 12.75% according to Technavio. Growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing, increased job prospects, and the growth of internet-based businesses. The increasing use of digital platforms, such as Facebook and LinkedIn, has encouraged enterprises to adopt marketing practices to add value to their products. Companies are increasing their spending on social media campaigns to create brand awareness. With many companies adopting digital marketing practices, the demand for digital marketing courses has increased significantly worldwide. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. To understand more about the digital marketing courses market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Marketing Courses Market

Digital Marketing Courses Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., among others

Vendors: 15+, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Courses (academic courses and certification courses) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Digital Marketing Courses Market - Major Challenges

Advent of open-source materials and courses

Continuous learning

Lack of credible and quality courses

The advent of open-source materials and courses is one of the key factors hindering the growth of the market. Several companies offer free digital marketing courses. For instance, Alphabet Inc. provides a free online digital marketing course called Google Online Marketing Challenge. It is a comprehensive course for beginners with modules covering introductory digital marketing, search engine marketing, search advertising, display advertising, mobile advertisements, social marketing, analytics, and video advertisements. The availability of such free courses is reducing the growth potential of the market.

Digital Marketing Courses Market - Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions, including Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Companies in Europe are focusing on social media marketing, inbound marketing, and web analytics to increase their customer base and visibility. Hence, digital marketing courses have gained prominence in the region. Various ed-tech firms in Europe have made some of their courses free to people. All these factors are driving the growth of the digital marketing courses market in Europe.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Global Digital Marketing Courses Market - Vendor Insights

The global digital marketing courses market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors are focusing business expansions to increase their presence in developing countries. They are differentiating their services based on course fees, quality of the curriculum, and brand. Different marketing strategies are used by vendors to widen their consumer base and increase the number of enrollments. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital marketing courses comprising search engine optimization, search engine marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, inbound marketing, content marketing, and web analytics.

- The company offers digital marketing courses comprising search engine optimization, search engine marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, inbound marketing, content marketing, and web analytics. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Fundamentals of digital marketing, Get a business online, Make sure customers find you online, Connect with customers over mobile, and Promote a business with online advertising.

- The company offers digital marketing courses such as Fundamentals of digital marketing, Get a business online, Make sure customers find you online, Connect with customers over mobile, and Promote a business with online advertising. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses that cover six modules and 99 topics for the entire syllabus. The objective of the courses is to teach the basics of digital marketing step-by-step through using a practical hands-on approach.

- The company offers digital marketing courses that cover six modules and 99 topics for the entire syllabus. The objective of the courses is to teach the basics of digital marketing step-by-step through using a practical hands-on approach. Coursera Inc. - The company offers digital marketing courses such as Meta Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning.

The digital marketing courses market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this digital marketing courses market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the digital marketing courses market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the digital marketing courses market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital marketing courses market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Courses

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Courses

5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Courses

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Coursera Inc.

10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.

10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education

10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.11 NIIT Ltd.

10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

