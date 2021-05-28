Digital Marketing Firm Datazapp.com Launches Platform to Build Political Donor Audiences

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormond Beach, Florida-based direct marketing firm Datazapp.com launched a 24/7 platform on which candidates and campaign managers build targeted audiences who have donated to political action committees (PACs), with the email, phone, and postal information necessary to reach them. Datazapp also offers targeted lists of registered voters.

Datazapp.com is committed to helping candidates and campaigns of all sizes meet their fundraising goals and secure grassroots support. Datazapp's unparalleled data and political experience give a marketing advantage to campaigns that may not have the near-unlimited resources that large campaigns have.

The political donor audience is segmented by contribution amount and date, party affiliation, receiving committee or candidate, election type, election year, and more. With these targeting options, candidates and campaigns can easily identify a loyal audience and send out relevant communication.

Datazapp sources its records through a variety of public channels and enriches the data using the USPS CASS & NCOA and Datazapp's premier Phone, Email and Demographic Append services.

The Political Donor database houses 22 million unique donors and over 200 million individual contribution transactions stretching back to the 2012 election cycle. Major committees include Actblue, with 75 million transactions, and WinRed, with 25 million transactions.

Tapping into these audiences of campaign contributors has proven successful in finding crucial financial supporters for the 100-plus campaigns that Datazapp has helped.

How Campaigns Use Political Donor Data

Email addresses, phone numbers, and postal information included in Datazapp's Political Donor lists are used for email campaigns, telemarketing, text (SMS) blasts, direct mail, and canvassing. Social media targeting is another popular use, such as through "Custom Ad Audiences'' on Facebook and Instagram.

Political campaigns, action committees, and advocacy groups use Political Donor data to raise funds and spread awareness of their cause. But these audiences are also used by nonprofit organizations.

The 2020 election was one of the most contentious election cycles ever. Both Democrats and Republicans attracted billions of dollars in political fundraising & spent millions on digital marketing campaigns. With the COVID pandemic, in-person outreach has declined. So campaigns have turned to data-driven marketing approaches for their outreach efforts and will continue to in the coming midterm elections.

Today's political campaigns use email marketing, text (SMS), and telemarketing campaigns to drum up their base and seek contributions. Datazapp has the highly targeted data for candidates to quickly and conveniently fuel their digital marketing outreach.

Currently, Datazapp offers political donor lists with email addresses or cell numbers for just three cents per record, with more discounts available for high-volume orders.

About Datazapp.com

For the last 12 years, Datazapp.com has served businesses with quality email and phone number appends, consumer (B2C) prospects, business (B2B) data, and quick turnarounds. Datazapp also serves political campaigns with registered voter and political donor data.

Information about their products and services can be found at their website: www.Datazapp.com.

