Digital Marketing Leader Scott Shamberg joins PlusMedia as President

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Shamberg, former global CEO of Publicis performance agency Performics, was introduced today as President of PlusMedia, LLC, a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping its clients connect, acquire and retain customers across an integrated, omnichannel customer journey in a continuous effort to drive revenue growth.  Working alongside PlusMedia Founder & CEO, Sherry Scapperotti, Scott will lead the executive team while managing the overall business with a focus on accelerating PlusMedia's marketplace presence.

Scott Shamberg, President
Sherry said, "We are pleased to announce that Scott is joining us in this newly created role to further drive PlusMedia's evolution.  Scott has been a part of the digital landscape in both start-up and marketing services roles as founder, adviser and CEO and has a tremendous reputation as a thoughtful business innovator, operator and high EQ team builder."

Most recently, Scott has served as a C-level consultant to Fortune 100 brands and has worked in the private equity sector evaluating firms across the marketing services landscape.  Prior to his role as Global CEO of Performics, he was Managing Director at Omnicom's TPN, a retail marketing agency, where he led marketing, growth and emerging commerce and helped restructure TPN to support a new retail technology solution.  Scott was a founding member and VP of Marketing at Marqeta (Nasdaq: MQ), a card and mobile payments start-up and he also spent 8 years at Omnicom's Critical Mass as, SVP Marketing and Media.

Scott joins PlusMedia during a time when the line between brand and performance is blurring.  Although consumers today move through an endless spiral of screens, channels and content, they have not abandoned offline experiences nor offline transactions.  Scott brings deep expertise in the nexus between online and offline, including prowess in measurement, technology and analytics to better leverage and integrate digital media, direct marketing and creative.

Scott added, "We find ourselves marketing in a changing world of privacy and one that requires the ability to close the integration loop across the consumer journey.  It's that process, inclusive of offline, online, creative and production, that PlusMedia is positioned to own and I'm excited to work with Sherry and the team to advance PlusMedia as the preeminent omnichannel marketing performance firm."

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer brands and nonprofit organizations acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. Our focus is to grow our clients' business through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability.

Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a woman-led business with a 95% client retention rate.  For more information, visit plusme.com.

