Digital Matter Announces IoT Asset Tracking Support for LoRaWAN® band AS923-4 for Use in Israel

PERTH, Australia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced the latest updates to its LoRaWAN® radio stack including support for the AS923-4 region, which was recently authorized for LoRaWAN device use in Israel.

According to the LoRa Alliance®, until recently, "authorizations in Israel were for trials, with several cities in Israel conducting pilot network deployments. This new spectrum allocation provides certainty and confidence to the Israeli market that full commercial LoRaWAN deployments are open for business."

Digital Matter's first device to support AS923-4 is the Yabby Edge, the company's latest indoor/outdoor asset tracker featuring Semtech's LoRa Edge™ asset management platform.

"We developed our own LoRaWAN stack, optimized specifically for low-power operations, low latency, and global adaptability," says Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. "Robust and flexible, owning our own stack means we are also well-positioned to adapt very quickly to updates to the LoRaWAN standard, as demonstrated by how rapidly we were able to support the new AS923-4 spectrum in Israel. Our stack has been updated and released within three weeks of the LoRa Alliance announcement."

Advanced cloud-based location calculations on the Yabby Edge significantly reduces power consumption, extending battery life for up to 12 years. Location data can be easily forwarded to any customer platform or system for simple integration and device settings can be configured to fit any IoT asset tracking application.

Limited stock of the Yabby Edge for LoRaWAN is now available for POC and testing. Please visit www.digitalmatter.com for more information.

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks, used with permission.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is the leading global developer of low-power GPS and IoT hardware for asset tracking and management applications. Engineered to outperform, we offer a versatile range of LPWAN asset tracking hardware with the largest portfolio of integration-ready battery-powered asset tracking devices across a range of connectivity technologies. With over 20 years of telematics experience and over 500 channel partners across 120 countries, Digital Matter supplies and supports scalable and secure devices for Telematics Businesses, IoT Solution Providers, Enterprises and Network Operators around the world. For more information, visit us at www.digitalmatter.com.

