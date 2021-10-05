Digital Matter Releases 2022 Battery-Powered Asset Tracking Hardware Roadmap for Cellular IoT

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today released their 2022 battery-powered asset tracking hardware roadmap with Cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity, enabling new global IoT asset tracking applications.

According to a study by analyst firm ABI Research, asset tracking is one of the highest-growth segments in the IoT market with an expected growth rate of 51 percent per year to 2024 as the industry moves from tracking only high-value goods into low-value, high-volume markets.

The next-generation versions of Digital Matter's long-life, battery-powered asset tracking devices with Cellular LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity feature 'deploy once' battery life and enable new global IoT asset tracking applications. Digital Matter Logo

"As new business cases emerge for the IoT as device and connectivity costs continue to decrease, businesses are able to broaden the range of assets they track," says Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. "With the largest portfolio of battery-powered asset tracking devices on the market today, the next-generation versions of our devices ensure we are able to meet varying performance, precision and budget requirements as our partners grow and scale their asset tracking portfolios."

Optimized for lower-power operation, Digital Matter's next-generation of battery-powered devices feature 'deploy once' battery life and use approximately 1/5 of the power of the current GNSS range without sacrificing performance or reliability. The updated device range also supports roaming between LTE-M and NB-IoT networks with marginal impact on battery life or performance.

The upcoming range of devices also feature Cell Tower Location fallback, allowing the devices to determine location when out of GNSS coverage, as well as enhanced Intelligent Power Management options including new balanced, low-power, and ultra-low power network registration strategies, accelerometer-based location scan throttling, and more, to reduce power and data usage.

Digital Matter's next-generation devices include the best-selling Oyster3, Yabby3 and Remora3, as well as new devices such as the Yabby Core and Edge portfolio, featuring indoor/outdoor asset tracking and cloud-based location solving.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is the leading global developer of low-power GPS and IoT hardware for asset tracking and management applications. Engineered to outperform, we offer a versatile range of LPWAN asset tracking hardware with the largest portfolio of integration-ready battery-powered asset tracking devices across a range of connectivity technologies. With over 20 years of telematics experience and over 500 channel partners across 120 countries, Digital Matter supplies and supports scalable, and secure devices for Telematics Businesses, IoT Solution Providers, Enterprises and Network Operators around the world. For more information, visit us at www.digitalmatter.com.

