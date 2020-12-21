Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA Enters the Finals for "Product of the Year" Competition Held by Plant Engineering Magazine

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All-in-One Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA from Siborg Systems Inc. offers an unrivalled feature set and record-breaking basic accuracy. The device entered the final of the "Product of the Year" competition in the category "Maintenance Tools and Equipment". Voting began in November and will run until February. Winners will be announced online in April 2021.

2020 Marks the 33rd Product of the Year contest by Plant Engineering magazine. Subscribers can vote on the LCR-Reader-MPA product page by clicking the trophy on the right hand side.

All-in-One Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA with Bluetooth Capability Digital Multimeters available from Siborg Systems Inc, Canada

MPA offers a basic accuracy of 0.1% and fast one-touch measurements. It automatically detects the component type as well as the best test parameters before providing accurate measurement values. All values are shown on the display, including the primary and secondary impedance values, test signal and frequency in use.

With 100 kHz test frequency, LCR/ESR, LED/Diode testing, AC/DC Current/Voltage measurements, oscilloscope mode, super cap testing and more, LCR-Reader-MPA is the ultimate testing and troubleshooting tool.

Features include:

LCR/ESR, LED/Diode measurements

Eleven test frequencies from 100 Hz to 100 kHz

Three test signal levels, 0.1, 0.5 and 1.0 Vrms

Signal generator up to 100 kHz

Oscilloscope up to 100 kHz

Supercap testing up to 1 F

Easy Open/Short calibration

1.3 oz weight

Li-Ion battery and micro-USB charging

Siborg has recently released an LCR-Reader-MPA BT with remote Bluetooth data recording. Users on Windows can connect to the LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger Program and set custom measurement profiles for every component in a predefined list (BOM). The user preset desired primary (L-C-R) and secondary (ESR,D,Q) component impedance values, allowable tolerance and desired test parameters (test frequency and signal level). The program determines if the measured values fall within the specified range and grants a Pass/Fail status indicated by Green/Red color on the computer screen, providing an instant component evaluation. This is exceptionally useful for tasks that require recording values, such as quality control. The test results can be exported to a spreadsheet.

In 2014 Siborg started a new line of multimeters: LCR-Reader. This line offered a budget-friendly alternative to the original Smart Tweezers LCR-meters introduced by Siborg in 2004. The device offers 0.5% basic accuracy and only automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements. Later LCR-Reader Colibri was introduced with manual test frequency selection.

The LCR-Reader-MP, introduced in 2018, was the world's first tweezer-meter with a 100 kHz test frequency, a record high accuracy of 0.1% and a wide range of features now available in the LCR-Reader-MPA. A ring coil tester for the LCR-Reader-MPA has recently been released which detects short turns in inductors and transformers.

Siborg has distributors worldwide, including their general marketing partner, AI-ROX Polytronics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Room 1008, Building D, Fengcheng Hua Yuan, Fuyong, Baoan district, Shenzhen 518100, China

Tel: +86 18661777407, Wechat ID: AI-ROX, E-mail: [email protected], Web: www.lcr-reader.cn

Distributors:

USA : SIBBIS International, Bokar International

: SIBBIS International, Bokar International India : Advance Tech Services

: Advance Tech Services Indonesia : CV K.T International, CF System Technology Sdn Bhd

: CV K.T International, CF System Technology Sdn Bhd Vietnam : V-Proud Joint Stock Company, LIDINCO

: V-Proud Joint Stock Company, LIDINCO Japan : Newly Tsuchiyama Co.

: Newly Tsuchiyama Co. Taiwan : Tinotec Corporation

: Tinotec Corporation Russia : SPE Group, Sanata-Tech

Siborg also offers a full line of LCR-Reader devices in its online LCR-Reader Store and through its Amazon sales channels in Canada, the US and Europe. They are currently offering in-store LCR-Reader sale up to 20% off their most popular devices including LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers.

Contact:

Michael Obrecht

5198889906

[email protected]

