Digital Packaging and Labeling Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. & Durst Phototechnik AG| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing consumption of packaged beverages globally, environmental benefits of digital packaging and labeling, and the benefits of variable data printing. However, the high per-unit cost for high-volume printing is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, challenges, and trends will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The digital packaging and labeling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnering with different end-users to compete in the market. The digital packaging and labeling market report include information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Edwards Label Inc., Flint Group, Frontier Label Inc., Harkwell Labels Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HP Inc., Koenig and Bauer AG, KOMORI Corp., Label Apeel Ltd., Landa Corp. Ltd., LOFTON LABEL & PACKAGING INC., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., TTP Group plc Co., Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., Yerecic Label, A B Graphic International Ltd., and Consolidated Label Co.

Few companies with key offerings

Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of digital packaging and labeling such as Digicon series 3, Digicon lite 3, among others.

Durst Phototechnik AG - The company is involved in offering digital packaging and labeling which implements custom label printing on different products such as paper, foil, metal, plastics, and many more for different segments of the industry such as pharmaceutical, retail, logistics, etc.

Edwards Label Inc. - The company is involved in offering digital packaging and labeling which implement custom labeling on the product packaging in the form of graphics, textures, and finishing to suit brand aesthetic.

Flint Group - The company is involved in offering a wide range of specialty packaging printers such as TAU RSCi, Tau 330 RSC E, Tau 330 RSC E LM among others which provide printing on a large variety of substrates and use in packaging applications such as blister, tubes, etc.

Frontier Label Inc. - The company is involved in offering digital labels which are placed on unique products such as cosmetics, toiletries, and many more with a variety of brand and image integrity for special occasions.

The company is involved in offering digital labels which are placed on unique products such as cosmetics, toiletries, and many more with a variety of brand and image integrity for special occasions.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the digital packaging and labeling market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology , the market is classified as inkjet and electrophotography.

, the market is classified as inkjet and electrophotography. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America.

Digital Packaging And Labeling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.35 Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cenveo Worldwide Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Edwards Label Inc., Flint Group, Frontier Label Inc., Harkwell Labels Ltd., Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, HP Inc., Koenig and Bauer AG, KOMORI Corp., Label Apeel Ltd., Landa Corp. Ltd., LOFTON LABEL & PACKAGING INC., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., TTP Group plc Co., Xeikon, Xerox Holdings Corp., Yerecic Label, A B Graphic International Ltd., and Consolidated Label Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electrophotography - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electrophotography - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electrophotography - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A B Graphic International Ltd.

Exhibit 89: A B Graphic International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: A B Graphic International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: A B Graphic International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cenveo Worldwide Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Consolidated Label Co.

Exhibit 95: Consolidated Label Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Consolidated Label Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Consolidated Label Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Durst Phototechnik AG

Exhibit 98: Durst Phototechnik AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: Durst Phototechnik AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Durst Phototechnik AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Durst Phototechnik AG - Segment focus

10.7 Edwards Label Inc.

Exhibit 102: Edwards Label Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Edwards Label Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Edwards Label Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Flint Group

Exhibit 105: Flint Group - Overview



Exhibit 106: Flint Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Flint Group - Key offerings

10.9 Frontier Label Inc.

Exhibit 108: Frontier Label Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Frontier Label Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Frontier Label Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Harkwell Labels Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Harkwell Labels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Harkwell Labels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Harkwell Labels Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Xeikon

Exhibit 114: Xeikon - Overview



Exhibit 115: Xeikon - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Xeikon - Key offerings

10.12 Xerox Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 117: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Xerox Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

