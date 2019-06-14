Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market, 2024 - Development of Compact, Portable, and Lab-On-Chip PCR Devices Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software, Services), Application (Clinical, Oncology, Forensics), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Academia, Pharma-Biotech, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024 from USD 4.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders across the world has spurred the demand for better and faster diagnostic tests. This has also boosted the overall pace of R&D in the dPCR and qPCR market along with the availability of strong financial support in the form of investments, funds, and grants. These factors are driving the growth of dPCR and qPCR market during the forecast period. However, high instrument costs - especially that of dPCR - and the technical limitations of PCR are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The qPCR reagents segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global qPCR products and services market in 2019



The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share among qPCR products in 2019. The expansion of qPCR applications in the field of clinical diagnosis, forensics, and genomic research, along with the increased funding for life science research and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures, are responsible for the dominance of the qPCR reagents and consumables segment.



Clinical applications to show the highest growth in the dPCR and qPCR applications market during the forecast period



The clinical applications segment will show the highest growth in the dPCR and qPCR applications market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment. Furthermore, the technological benefits (such as high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of the target molecule) offered by dPCR over traditional disease testing techniques and the growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals & diagnostic centers are other factors driving the growth of this segment in the forecast period.



North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019



North America accounts for the largest share of the dPCR and qPCR market owing to the high incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing adoption of qPCR and dPCR techniques in research & academia, and significant public-private funding in the field of genome analysis. Further, the strong presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and ongoing initiatives by the Canadian government to support life science, genomic, and clinical research are other few factors influencing the demand of dPCR and qPCR products in this region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global dPCR and qPCR Market Overview

4.2 qPCR and dPCR Market, By Region, 2019 Vs.2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Global qPCR and dPCR Market Share, By Product and Service (2019)

4.4 Global qPCR Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of dPCR and qPCR Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidences of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Technological Advancements in PCR Technologies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.5 Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Device Costs Associated With dPCR

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR Techniques

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Shift From Plant-Derived to Genome-Based Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption and Implementation of Miqe Guidelines

5.2.5 Key Market Trends

5.2.5.1 Development of Compact, Portable, and Lab-On-Chip PCR Devices

5.2.5.2 Ongoing Technological Integration With the PCR Process



6 dPCR and qPCR Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 qPCR Products & Services

6.2.1 qPCR Reagents and Consumables

6.2.2 qPCR Instruments

6.2.3 qPCR Software and Services

6.3 dPCR Products & Services

6.3.1 dPCR Instruments

6.3.2 dPCR Reagents and Consumables

6.3.3 dPCR Software and Services

7 dPCR and qPCR Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 qPCR Applications

7.2.1 Clinical Applications

7.2.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1.1.1 The Wide Availability of qPCR Assays and Kits for Infectious Disease Testing is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.1.2 Oncology Testing

7.2.1.2.1 Advent of Alternative Diagnostic Technologies for Oncology Testing to the Key Restraining Factor

7.2.1.3 Blood Screening

7.2.1.3.1 The Advantages Offered By qPCR Such as the Elimination of Post-Amplification Processing and Easy Process Automation to Drive the Demand for qPCR Products

7.2.1.4 Transplant Diagnostics

7.2.1.4.1 Increasing Commercialization of qPCR Products for Transplant Diagnostic to Drive the Market Growth

7.2.1.5 Other Clinical Applications

7.2.2 Research Applications

7.2.2.1 Increase in Genome-Based Research Activity Boosts the Market Growth

7.2.3 Forensic Applications

7.2.3.1 Limited Adoption of qPCR in Underdeveloped and Developing Countries is Expected to Restrict the Market Growth

7.3 dPCR Applications

7.3.1 Clinical Applications

7.3.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

7.3.1.1.1 Accuracy and Precision of dPCR Have Made It A Prominent Tool in Infectious Disease Testing

7.3.1.2 Oncology Testing

7.3.1.2.1 dPCR Plays A Vital Role in Oncology Testing and Clinical Studies

7.3.1.3 Blood Screening

7.3.1.3.1 dPCR Offers Multiple Advantages Over Traditional Techniques for Blood Screening

7.3.1.4 Transplant Diagnostics

7.3.1.4.1 Low Market Availability of dPCR Products for Transplant Diagnostics to Reflect in Small Share of This Market Segment

7.3.1.5 Other Clinical Applications

7.3.2 Research Applications

7.3.2.1 Wide Usage of dPCR in Genetic Research is the Primary Driver for Market Growth

7.3.3 Forensic Applications

7.3.3.1 The Need to Reduce the Time and Cost of Forensic Processes is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth



8 dPCR and qPCR Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 qPCR End Users

8.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.2.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.4 Clinical Research Organizations

8.2.5 Forensic Laboratories

8.3 dPCR End Users

8.3.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.3.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3.4 Clinical Research Organizations

8.3.5 Forensic Laboratories



9 dPCR and qPCR Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Dominate the North American dPCR and qPCR Market in 2019

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Government Initiatives for Supporting Genomics Research to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European dPCR and qPCR Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growing Focus on Genomics Research to Support Market Growth in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Initiatives for Developing Genomic Medicine to Support Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Strong Research and Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization to Support Market Growth in China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Presence of A Large Target Patient Population to Support Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Dominated the Latam Market in 2018

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Favorable Trade Agreements Will Support Imports and Improve the Accessibility to dPCR and qPCR Instruments in Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Low Purchasing Power of End Users and Infrastructural Limitations to Restrain Market Growth in the Mea



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Global qPCR Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.2.2 Global dPCR Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Key Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals (2016-2019)

10.3.2 Key Partnerships and Collaborations (2016-2019)

10.3.3 Key Acquisitions (2016-2019)

10.3.4 Key Expansions (2016-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2018)

10.4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.1.2 Innovators

10.4.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.4.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2018)

10.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.2.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies



11 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG (a wholly owned subsidiary of Endress+Hauser AG)

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomrieux S.A.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxgdog





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

