Digital photo frame market size to increase by USD 110.9 million: North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Photo Frame Market by Distribution Channel, Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03% and register an incremental growth of USD 110.9 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download PDF Sample Report.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2023-2027

By region, the global digital photo frame (DPF) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for home decor products such as digital photo frames, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced products by consumers are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The digital photo frame (DPF) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

GiiNii Tech Corp.: The company offers digital photo frames such as GiiNii 7 Digital Photo Frame, and Giinii 8 Digital LCD Photo Frame.

The company offers digital photo frames such as GiiNii 7 Digital Photo Frame, and Giinii 8 Digital LCD Photo Frame. Hama GmbH and Co KG: The company offers digital photo frames such as Hama 00095267, and Hama 00095226.

The company offers digital photo frames such as Hama 00095267, and Hama 00095226. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.: The company offers digital photo frames such as HP DDF1050TW.

The company offers digital photo frames such as HP DDF1050TW. Lenovo Group Ltd.: The company offers digital photo frames such as Lenovo Smart Frame.v

The company offers digital photo frames such as Lenovo Smart Frame.v Netgear Inc. : The company offers digital photo frames such as Meural Smart WiFi Photo Frame.

: The company offers digital photo frames such as Meural Smart WiFi Photo Frame. Highland Technologies Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Corp.

PhotoSpring Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the inclination toward a high standard of living, increasing adoption of smart/connected home systems, and product innovations leading to premiumization. However, the supply chain complexity is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel , the market is segmented into offline and online . The offline and online segments accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segments accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

The over-the-top (OTT) market size is projected to grow by USD 439.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85%. The growing preference for cloud streaming services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing threat of cyberattacks may impede the market growth.

The battery market size is projected to grow by USD 229.86 billion from 2022 to 202, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%. The shift in the automotive industry to EVs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the use of counterfeit batteries may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this digital photo frame (DPF) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital photo frame (DPF) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital photo frame (DPF) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital photo frame (DPF) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame (DPF) market vendors

Digital Photo Frame Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 110.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aluratek Inc., Creedon Technologies USA LLC, Danfoss AS, Eastman Kodak Co., GiiNii Tech Corp., Glimpse LLC, Hama GmbH and Co KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Highland Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Netgear Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Spheris Digital Ltd., Sungale Inc., ViewSonic Corp., and XElectron Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital photo frame market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital photo frame market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Source

7.3 Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Electricity-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Electricity-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Battery-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Battery-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aluratek Inc.

Exhibit 108: Aluratek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Aluratek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Aluratek Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Eastman Kodak Co.

Exhibit 111: Eastman Kodak Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Eastman Kodak Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Eastman Kodak Co. - Segment focus

12.5 GiiNii Tech Corp.

Exhibit 116: GiiNii Tech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: GiiNii Tech Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: GiiNii Tech Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Glimpse LLC

Exhibit 119: Glimpse LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Glimpse LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Glimpse LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Hama GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 122: Hama GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Hama GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Hama GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Highland Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Highland Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Highland Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Highland Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 133: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 134: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 136: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Netgear Inc.

Exhibit 142: Netgear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Netgear Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Netgear Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Netgear Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 PhotoSpring Inc.

Exhibit 146: PhotoSpring Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: PhotoSpring Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: PhotoSpring Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 154: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Sungale Inc.

Exhibit 159: Sungale Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sungale Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Sungale Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 ViewSonic Corp.

Exhibit 162: ViewSonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: ViewSonic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: ViewSonic Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio