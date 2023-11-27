Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market to increase by USD 8.30 billion during 2022-2027 | Rise in demand for digital textile printing to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital printing and dyeing machines market size is expected to grow by USD 8.30 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (OEM and Indirect sales), Type (Digital printing machines and Dyeing machines), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market 2023-2027

The rise in demand for digital textile printing drives market growth. The demand can be observed in developing economies such as China and India due to the economic factor that has resulted in the demand for affordable options and environmental regulations. Digital printing does not include the discharge of chemicals and dyes and thus, it makes it a pollution-free process. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the digital printing and dyeing machines market: Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., Alliance Machines Textiles, Applied Separations Inc., Colorjet Group, Cubotex Srl, Flainox Srl, FONGS Europe GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., HGS Machines Pvt. Ltd., J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., La Meccanica Spa, Loris Bellini Srl, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DG Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., SPGPrints, and Xerox Holdings Corp.

Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.55% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The rising use of organic pigments in printing inks is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. This trend has been witnessed in existing and developing application segments over the past decade.

Technical properties and cost-effectiveness of these pigments in the end-user segments fuel this trend in the market.

Some of the main properties of the organic pigments, which fuel its adoption include non-toxicity, good color strength, and cost-effectiveness.

Challenge

The lack of skilled labor in the textile industry challenges the market growth.

challenges the market growth. Owing to the additional costs involved, various end-user industries hesitate to provide the necessary in-house training to their existing employees.

Thus, it is essential for workers to carefully handle chemicals used in the textile industry at every stage of production.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The OEM segment is significant during the forecast period. Companies to avoid high overhead costs, reduce their advertising expenditures, and manage business operations more efficiently through direct selling. The convenience and one-on-one attention to customers provided by having a team of direct sales personnel are some of the major benefits of direct selling. Various market players are able to get their attention by approaching them directly. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

