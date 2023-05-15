Digital Printing Packaging Market Size [2023-2029] to Reach USD 46.82 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 13.8%

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Digital Printing Packaging Market value is expected to reach USD 46.82 Billion by 2029, growing at an 8.93% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 to 2029.

Is technological advancement or price competition driving the market? Read more to get insights for from the report. By 2029, due to the increased demand for sustainable packaging, integration of QR codes and augmented reality and constant research and development activities the demand for growing digital printing packaging market will be increasing, which will result in the market growth of market being around USD 46.82 Billion.

According to the latest market research completed and published by Exactitude Consultancy, digital printing packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8.93% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. This is likely to grow the market value from USD 21.68 Billion in 2020 to USD 46.82 Billion in 2029. The report discusses the market considering the key market players, their brands, the advancements made in the digital printing packaging market, and the result it provides for the use of the consumer. Other critical aspects of the market considered while writing the report are the phenomena recognizing the application of different types digital printing packaging market.

The process of printing packaging materials such as boxes, labels, and bags using digital technology is referred to as digital printing packaging. This method uses digital data to print graphics and text directly into the packaging substrate, eliminating the need for traditional printing plates or screens.

The report scope and market definition and market segments considered for the study:

The "Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Analysis to 2029" is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital printing packaging market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital printing packaging market with detailed market segmentation by ink type, printing type, technology, application and region. The global digital printing packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital printing packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital printing packaging market.

In light of the numerous benefits it provides, digital printing is quickly becoming the next go-to technology. It is becoming extremely profitable as a result of more manufacturing flexibility, faster marketing time, and a higher degree of personalization. The possibility to incorporate digital presses has been a nice improvement on the operational side.

Digital printing transforms packaging by propagating bespoke variants that enable product distinctiveness on the store. Cartons, labels, and corrugated boxes have seen increased commercialization and are expected to have a favorable influence on customers. Among the present trends in the Digital Printing Packaging Market are customized caps, which provide manufacturers with more colorful options, favorably influencing customer choice.

The worldwide digital printing packaging market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for various consumer items that require efficient and low-cost printing technology combined with appealing visual designs. Moreover, rising need for flexible packaging, combined with rising demand for environmentally friendly printing, has propelled the worldwide digital printing packaging market. Despite the growing need for digital printing packaging, challenges like as fluctuating raw material prices and high production costs can occasionally serve as restrictions in the industry.

Report Attribute Details Digital Printing Packaging Market size value in 2022 USD 21.68 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 46.82 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 8.93% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Ink Type, By Printing Type, By Technology, By Application, By Region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Reynders Label Printing, Mondi, Tailored Label Products Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., Traco Manufacturing Inc., Creative Labels Inc., Colordruck Baiersbronn, DS Smith Plc, WS Packaging Group Inc., Mondi Plc., Xerox Corporation, Eastman Kodak Co., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Flint Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Regional Growth Insights:

North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are the areas studied for the Digital Printing Packaging Market. The Asia Pacific region dominated the Digital Printing Packaging Market, accounting for 39% of market revenue in 2022. Asia Pacific GDP growth is predicted to be considerable in 2022 and 2023, at 5.3% and 5.4%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region's expansion has been fueled by factors such as the accessible supply of raw resources and labour, as well as advanced technology and inventions. According to the World Bank, China and Japan will be the world's second and third largest economies in 2021, respectively. In terms of population and economic growth, Asia Pacific is the world's fastest-growing area.

As a result of the growing cosmetics and personal care, manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, and other industries, emerging economies in Asia Pacific are projected to see increased demand for digital printing packaging.

The Asia Pacific cosmetic sector is expanding due to an increase in the number of working women, greater expenditure by the general public on cosmetic goods, and a growth in the region's youthful population. This industry is predicted to provide a substantial contribution to the expansion of the digital printing packaging market. Growing population, better living conditions, more self-care awareness, and increased e-commerce activity have all contributed to an increase in demand for cosmetic items in this region. The growing economies of China and India are high-growth markets for skincare, haircare, and makeup goods, owing to economic expansion and increased consumer expenditure on cosmetics in these nations. All of these reasons are projected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific digital printing packaging market.

China's Digital Printing Packaging Market was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2030, growing at an 18.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2030. The Chinese printing industry is very interested in digital platform solutions, end-to-end value creation chains, and new, data-driven business models. Businesses are investing in digital presses since there are fewer steps in the printing process. The ability to deliver the final product quickly allows the company to increase its manufacturing capacity.

The digital printing packaging market in India was valued at USD 0.88 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2030, growing at an 18.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. India is witnessing tremendous expansion in the skincare, haircare, and makeup sectors as a result of their emerging economies and increased consumer expenditure on cosmetics.

Germany's Digital Printing Packaging Market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2030, growing at an 18.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2030. Because of the revenue terms. Also, the presence of important key players would aid in the growth of the market for digital printing on packaging in the area throughout the forecast period.

The increasing use of flexible packaging due to its airtight packaging will drive the growth of the digital printing packaging market.

Apart from improving color accuracy and the quality of the final printed product, digital printing may be a significantly more cost-effective and environmentally responsible choice. Because of recent technology advancements, digital printing has become a strong addition that has taken off in recent years and continues to improve in capabilities.

The market for digitally printed packaging has been driven by high demand for flexible packaging and a surge in interest in environmentally friendly printing. Because of recent developments in digital printing technology, the variety of flexible packaging has expanded. The packaging industry is turning towards flexible packaging because to the significant energy and environmental benefits. The need for single-serving or small-serving snacks and convenience meals is driving growth in the flexible packaging industry. Increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle has pushed people to switch to higher-quality packaged goods, driving product demand.

Another element driving the increased usage of flexible packaging is the increase of sales from e-commerce platforms. Flexible packaging is utilized in e-commerce packaging because it provides airtight protection from environmental factors such as temperature, sunlight, and moisture. World retail e-commerce sales were around USD 4.91 trillion in 2021, with retail e-commerce sales predicted to exceed USD 5.41 trillion in 2022. The growing popularity of e-commerce for product purchases will raise the need for flexible packaging and drive the expansion of the digital printing packaging market in the future years.

Report Details – Digital Printing Packaging Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/19202/digital-printing-packaging-market/#report-details

Competitive landscape and companies covered in the digital printing packaging market:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

There is almost no difference in the product range for applications in the market. Almost all the top companies offer all the products thus making it much of a marketing and incentive-based market rather than innovation. Major players operating in the digital printing packaging market Reynders Label Printing, Tailored Label Products Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., Traco Manufacturing Inc., Creative Labels Inc., Colordruck Baiersbronn, DS Smith Plc, WS Packaging Group Inc., Mondi Plc., Xerox Corporation, Eastman Kodak Co., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Flint Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Industry Development:

March 30, 2023 - Mondi, a global pioneer in sustainable packaging and paper, has worked with Swiss converter ATS-Tanner to develop a unique paper band that can hold individually labelled items or bundles while minimizing needless plastic.

- Mondi, a global pioneer in sustainable packaging and paper, has worked with Swiss converter ATS-Tanner to develop a unique paper band that can hold individually labelled items or bundles while minimizing needless plastic. February 27, 2023 - During the Hunkeler Innovation Days (HID) in Lucerne, Switzerland , Xerox demonstrated its range of new digital print solutions to assist print suppliers build their businesses and offer high-quality output to consumers.

Objectives of the research and the key questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: Printing Companies, Packaging Manufacturers, Brand Owners, Retailers, End Consumers, Government and Regulatory Authorities, Industry Associations.

The Key Questions Answered in The Report Are:

1. What is the expected growth rate of the digital printing packaging market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the digital printing packaging market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the digital printing packaging market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on digital printing packaging market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global digital printing packaging market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the digital printing packaging market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

10. What are the distribution channels and supply chain dynamics in the digital printing packaging market?

11. What are the technological advancements and innovations in the digital printing packaging market and their impact on product development and growth?

12. What are the regulatory considerations and their impact on the market?

13. What are the challenges faced by players in the skin packaging market and how are they addressing these challenges?

14. What are the opportunities for growth and expansion in the digital printing packaging market?

15. What are the product offerings and specifications of leading players in the market?

16. What is the pricing trend of digital printing packaging in the market and what is the impact of raw material prices on the price trend?

Exactitude Consultancy Services Key Objectives:

Increasing sales and market share

Developing new technology

Improving profitability

Entering new markets

Enhancing brand reputation

