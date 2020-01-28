Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividends

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868103

Ticker Symbol: DLR

The 2019 distributions of $5.330000 per share include one quarterly distribution declared in 2018 and paid in January 2019, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2019, and a portion (79%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2019 and paid in January 2020. 2019 distributions will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $4.241262 per share (83%) as ordinary income and $0.856676 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a

Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend (1) ($ per share) 12/14/2018 01/15/2019 $1.010000 $1.010000 $0.840276 $0.169724 $0.023336 $0.840276 03/15/2019 03/29/2019 $1.080000 $1.080000 $0.898513 $0.181487 $0.024954 $0.898513 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $1.080000 $1.080000 $0.898513 $0.181487 $0.024954 $0.898513 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $1.080000 $1.080000 $0.898513 $0.181487 $0.024954 $0.898513 12/13/2019 01/15/2020 $1.080000 $0.847938 $0.705447 $0.142491 $0.019592 $0.705447



$5.330000 $5.097938 $4.241262 $0.856676 $0.117790 $4.241262





(1) Beginning in 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 added Section 199A to allow for a new tax deduction based on certain qualified business income. Section 199A provides eligible individual taxpayers a deduction of up to 20% of their qualified real estate investment trust dividends (Box 5 of the Form 1099-DIV). Please note that of the $1.08 quarterly distribution paid in January 2020, $0.847938 is included in the 2019 taxable dividend and $0.232062 will be considered as 2020 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes.

Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868848

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRC

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is $1.656252 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.377928 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1009-DIV as ordinary income and $0.278324 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2019 03/29/2019 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.344482 $0.069581 $0.009567 $0.344482 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.344482 $0.069581 $0.009567 $0.344482 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.344482 $0.069581 $0.009567 $0.344482 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.344482 $0.069581 $0.009567 $0.344482



$1.656252 $1.656252 $1.377928 $0.278324 $0.038268 $1.377928

Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868889

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRG

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.468752 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.221936 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.246816 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2019 03/29/2019 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.305484 $0.061704 $0.008484 $0.305484 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.305484 $0.061704 $0.008484 $0.305484 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.305484 $0.061704 $0.008484 $0.305484 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.305484 $0.061704 $0.008484 $0.305484



$1.468752 $1.468752 $1.221936 $0.246816 $0.033936 $1.221936

Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868871

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRH

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $0.460938 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.383480 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.077458 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2019 03/29/2019 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.383480 $0.077458 $0.010650 $0.383480



$0.460938 $0.460938 $0.383480 $0.077458 $0.010650 $0.383480

Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868863

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRI

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.587500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.320732 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.266768 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2019 03/29/2019 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.330183 $0.066692 $0.009170 $0.330183 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.330183 $0.066692 $0.009170 $0.330183 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.330183 $0.066692 $0.009170 $0.330183 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.330183 $0.066692 $0.009170 $0.330183



$1.587500 $1.587500 $1.320732 $0.266768 $0.036680 $1.320732

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868855

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.091944 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.220556 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2019 03/29/2019 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.272986 $0.055139 $0.007582 $0.272986 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.272986 $0.055139 $0.007582 $0.272986 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.272986 $0.055139 $0.007582 $0.272986 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.272986 $0.055139 $0.007582 $0.272986



$1.312500 $1.312500 $1.091944 $0.220556 $0.030328 $1.091944

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868830

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRK

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.170000 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.973389 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.196611 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 06/14/2019 06/28/2019 $0.438750 $0.438750 $0.365021 $0.073729 $0.010138 $0.365021 09/13/2019 09/30/2019 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.304184 $0.061441 $0.008448 $0.304184 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.365625 $0.365625 $0.304184 $0.061441 $0.008448 $0.304184



$1.170000 $1.170000 $0.973389 $0.196611 $0.027034 $0.973389

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868822

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRL

The 2019 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $0.292500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $0.243347 per share (83%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and $0.049153 per share (17%) as capital gain distribution.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record

Dates Payment

Dates Cash

Distribution ($ per share) Taxable

Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Dividend ($ per share) Box 2a Long-Term

Capital Gain ($ per share) Box 2b Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A

Dividend ($ per share) 12/13/2019 12/31/2019 $0.292500 $0.292500 $0.243347 $0.049153 $0.006758 $0.243347



$0.292500 $0.292500 $0.243347 $0.049153 $0.006758 $0.243347

Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty

Related Links

https://www.digitalrealty.com

