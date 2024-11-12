Digital Realty Celebrates Key Milestone in Advancement of Sustainability Goals

Teraco Commences Construction on 120-Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Plant in South Africa

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that Teraco: A Digital Realty Company has started construction on a 120-megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in South Africa.

Teraco will own the power plant, a first for the global data center industry, and wheel the renewable energy to its data centers. The PV plant is expected to begin generating solar power in late 2026. Once fully operational, output from the solar power plant is projected to be comparable to the annual household electricity needs of 110,000 South African homes.

"At Digital Realty, we're deeply committed to powering the digital world responsibly. The commencement of Teraco's 120 MW solar power plant in South Africa is a testament to our shared dedication to sustainability and renewable energy generation. This initiative brings us one step closer to our global renewable energy goals and demonstrates our resolve to drive positive change for our industry, the environment and all our stakeholders," said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Realty.

With more than 150 data centers across its global portfolio now matched with 100% renewable electricity, Digital Realty continues to be an industry leader in sustainable data center solutions. When added to the existing agreements, Digital Realty will have more than 1.5 gigawatts of contracted solar and wind capacity, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable business practices worldwide.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

