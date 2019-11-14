Digital Realty Earns Nareit's Data Center Sustainability Award for Third Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has earned the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) "Leader in the Light" award for data center sustainability for the third consecutive year. The award, presented at the annual REITworld conference in Los Angeles, honors Nareit member companies that have produced superior, measurable results from the implementation of sustainable business practices.

In 2018, Digital Realty added 104 megawatts of renewable energy contracts across its U.S. portfolio, bringing the total executed under long-term contracts to 288 megawatts of renewable energy. Last year, the company's renewable energy efforts resulted in 533,900 metric tons of avoided carbon emissions, the equivalent of taking 113,000 cars off the road each year, or the electricity needs of more than 93,000 homes per year. In 2019, the company announced an additional 50 megawatts of renewables to support its data centers in Ashburn, Virginia, and signed a green tariff agreement with Portland General Electric (PGE) which will supply approximately 120,000 megawatt-hours annually to Digital Realty's data center development project in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"We are honored to be recognized again for our excellent track record on sustainability," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "As the largest data center provider in the world, it's our duty to prioritize and champion environmental stewardship and responsible business practices. We are proud to enable our customers to meet their renewable energy goals while continuing to meet our own industry-leading ESG goals through our comprehensive sustainability strategies and solutions."

Digital Realty Senior Director of Sustainability Aaron Binkley added, "We have more than doubled our renewable energy sourcing over the past few years, with the goal of bringing our customers into purpose-built, sustainable data center facilities. Our long-term goal is to power our global portfolio with 100% renewable energy. We work with our customers, suppliers and employees to scale our sustainability initiatives to enhance efficiency and improve the environmental performance of the data center industry."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

Media & Industry Analyst Relations

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 508-2812

mmusgrove@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the Leader in the Light award, our sustainability efforts and the expected benefits from our sustainability program. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty

Related Links

http://www.www.digitalrealty.com

