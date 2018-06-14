Digital Realty Opens 46 Megawatt Data Center at Former Toronto Star Printing Plant

Toronto is Canada's financial and business capital and one of the leading technology clusters in North America with more than 15,000 technology companies along the Toronto to Waterloo corridor. Toronto also tops the North American Cities of the Future1 list, second only to New York, due in large part to its dynamic, diverse and growing population.

"Toronto is home to a booming financial services industry and a burgeoning roster of large technology companies and emerging tech startups for whom digital transformation is driving enterprise initiatives," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "We are seeing strong demand for data center expansion in Toronto, with a rapidly growing need for safe, reliable provisioning of IT services and capabilities. We are very excited to be converting the iconic Toronto Star building into a revolutionary new data center, ideal for cloud providers, financial services companies and enterprises of all sizes. The grand opening is another important milestone in achieving our strategic goal of building an unparalleled global network of top-tier data centers in major cities and interconnection hubs around the world."

"We are extremely pleased Digital Realty has been able to repurpose such a historic site and are delighted they have been able to bring it into the digital transformation era while retaining its aesthetic appeal," said Brett Miller, Chief Executive Officer at JLL Canada. "This facility will serve the community well as a strong addition to the Greater Toronto Area's data and technology infrastructure, which is increasingly under-resourced due to the rapid growth of business in this region."

Digital Realty's industry-leading flexible design makes it possible to tailor each room based on specific customer requirements, supporting a range of power densities from 1,000 watts to more than 4,000 watts per square meter. Digital Realty's open platform enables customers to define and implement their data center strategies and needs, with a comprehensive selection of service providers, levels of redundancy, power configurations, and connectivity options to create unique choice and value.

"This new facility will empower our customers to successfully tackle their unique digital transformation objectives with agile data center solutions built for growth and harnessing the power of proximity needed for latency-sensitive applications," said Erich Sanchack, Digital Realty's Executive Vice President of Operations. "The layout and scale of the Toronto Star plant allowed us to tailor options for customers based on budget, security, and redundancy needs, and there is simply nothing else like it on the market. The new Toronto data center helps customers remove some of the complexity of cloud migration by offering flexibility in secure multi-cloud connectivity options and offering self-provisioned bandwidth-on-demand."

Additional Features:

The new facility is engineered to deliver a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.25 annualized at full capacity and will be one of Canada's most efficient and reliable data centers.

most efficient and reliable data centers. With 23 computer rooms ranging from 800 to 1,200 square meters (approximately 8,600 to 13,000 square feet), it can accommodate power capacities from one to three megawatts per room.

Resiliencies range from n to 2n with a power density range of 1,000 to more than 4,000 watts per square meter (approximately 100 to 300 watts per square foot).

The facility is adjacent to a utility sub-station, providing direct access to low-cost power.

Proximity to downtown Toronto , major highways, and an international airport makes for easy accessibility.

For more information, to schedule a tour or to find out more about the Grand Opening Event:

http://go.digitalrealty.com/tor1-grand-opening

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. https://www.digitalrealty.com/

1 "North American Cities of the Future," https://www.fdiintelligence.com/Locations/Americas/fDi-American-Cities-of-the-Future-2017-18-New-York-triumphs-again

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Media Inquiries

Wilson Craig

SVP/GM

Mindshare PR

(408) 516-6182

wilson@mindsharepr.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the expected timing and benefits related to the opening of our third data center in Toronto and expected growth and demand in Toronto and Canada. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following: reduced demand for data centers or reductions in information technology spending; lower rental rates, higher operating costs or higher vacancy rates; greater competition or available supply of data center capacity; the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services; our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers; breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers; our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties; the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions; our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sub-lease from third parties; difficulty acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions; our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions; our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments; risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements; our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital; financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates; adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to diminished real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our inability to manage our growth effectively; losses in excess of our insurance coverage; environmental liabilities and risks related to natural disasters; our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company; our failure to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; our operating partnership's failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes; restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities; and changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and higher real property tax rates. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-opens-46-megawatt-data-center-at-former-toronto-star-printing-plant-300664660.html

SOURCE Digital Realty

Related Links

http://www.digitalrealtytrust.com

