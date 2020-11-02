Digital Realty Recognised for Best Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership in the Data Centre Industry by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has received Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for the Asia Pacific data centre industry. This recognition is part of Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards which aim to acknowledge best-in-class companies, individuals and solutions that help drive excellence, innovation and positive impact in the global economy.

The awards recognise organizations from a wide range of industries in regional and global markets for showing outstanding achievement in areas such as innovation, strategic product development and leadership. Digital Realty's industry-leading approach to defining a repeatable Pervasive Data Centre Architecture PDx™ was instrumental in Frost & Sullivan's assessment. PDx is based on analysing hundreds of unique customer deployments and was developed to help enterprise and service provider customers scale digital business on PlatformDIGITAL.

"We're honoured to receive this award as a recognition of our commitment to enhancing our customers' value and digital capabilities with comprehensive data centre solutions," said Mark Smith, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Digital Realty. "We expect the data centre industry to continue growing rapidly due to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, hybrid IT and 5G networks which require significant data capacity, along with the need for enterprises to address challenges such as data localisation. We will continue to work closely with our customers to support their growth and help accelerate their digital transformation strategies."

The data centre industry in APAC is experiencing remarkable growth with the rising adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, which require enterprise data processing and storage needs. However, dealing with highly complex IT environments, supporting hyperscale data centre requirements and security remain key challenges. Data centre providers who innovate swiftly and cater to rapidly evolving technology and growing industry demands have a unique opportunity to gain a durable competitive advantage.

"Digital Realty's launch of its PlatformDIGITAL® global data centre platform highlights the company's strong understanding of the digital environment and customer needs. The service provider's focus on enabling enterprises to effectively manage a decentralised IT architecture and implement digital transformation with scale and speed has enabled it to create a compelling competitive strategy in the Asia-Pacific data centre services segment. Its continued investments in building data centres across multiple countries in the region further strengthen its leadership position," said Nischal Khorana, Senior Director, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

