Digital Realty Recognized by Nareit with the "Leader in the Light" Award for Seventh Consecutive Year

Digital Realty

15 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

Aaron Binkley, Vice President, Sustainability, will also be stepping into Vice Chair role for the Nareit Real Estate Sustainability Committee (RESC) beginning in 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has been awarded the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) "Leader in the Light" award for data center sustainability for the seventh consecutive year. The award recognizes Nareit member companies that have demonstrated exemplary sustainability practices by addressing some of the most pressing environmental challenges.

"We are honored to receive this award from Nareit for the seventh consecutive year," said Andy Power, President and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Realty. "The climate crisis is one of the critical issues facing society today, and solving it requires ambitious thinking and strong action from businesses. As an industry-leader, we have a responsibility to focus our efforts on supporting the evolving needs of our global customer base, helping them deliver growth, while driving sustainable innovation to decarbonize our industry."

Nareit's "Leader in the Light" award honors Nareit member companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained sustainability practices. As part of the process, Nareit assessed the impact Digital Realty's sustainability program has had over the last 12 months, with a particular focus on how the business has scaled or shared its sustainability strategy to create a broader impact for the industry. Digital Realty was noted as being committed to minimizing its impact on the environment, and continuously working alongside its customers, investors, employees and the communities it operates in to achieve these goals.

Recent examples of Digital Realty's sustainability accolades include:

  • Ranking No. 9 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP) – a voluntary program that encourages organizations to use green power to reduce the environmental impacts associated with conventional electricity use.
  • In 2022, remaining ahead of schedule to meet its Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets with a 43% reduction vs baseline (targeting a 68% reduction by 2030).
  • For its 100% renewable electricity goal, it increased the volume of renewable energy directly sourced by 315 GWh in 2022.
  • In 2022, Digital Realty matched 126 data centers with 100% renewable electricity.
  • Achieving five-9's of uptime (99.999% uptime) across its global portfolio in 2022, the sixteenth consecutive year meeting or exceeding this level of performance.

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts
Helen Bleasdale
Digital Realty
+1 737 267 6822
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 737 281 0101
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the Leader in the Light award, our sustainability program and achievements and our sustainability goals. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

