Digital Realty to Host NVIDIA-Powered AI Supercomputer in Denmark

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that it has been selected to host one of the world's most powerful AI supercomputers at an AI-ready data center in Copenhagen, Denmark. This collaboration, spearheaded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), will grant researchers from Denmark's public and private sectors access to a cutting-edge NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer, in addition to NVIDIA software platforms, training, and expertise.

The state-of-the-art NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputer is equipped with 191 NVIDIA DGX H100 systems integrating over 1,500 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and interconnected using the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform. The DGX SuperPOD also includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for pretrained models, optimized frameworks, and accelerated data science software libraries. Digital Realty's advanced, AI-ready infrastructure will provide the foundation for this powerful system, enabling the National Center for AI Innovation – formed through the collaboration – in Denmark to accelerate research and innovation in various fields, including healthcare, life sciences, and climate research.

Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty, commented, "Digital Realty is at the forefront of crafting the digital future, transcending mere infrastructure development to become architects of tomorrow. Our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, AI-ready infrastructure is not just about accelerating AI adoption – it's about pioneering the next wave of innovation. We envision Digital Realty as more than a meeting place for AI; we aim to establish it as the premier nexus for private AI, where enterprises and data converge. Here, scientific breakthroughs are realized, industries are transformed, and the future is molded by the synergy of technology and imagination."

Digital Realty's dedication to supporting AI adoption is evident through its recent initiatives. Last year, the company introduced its high-density colocation solution on PlatformDIGITAL® , the company's global data center platform, aimed at breaking down barriers and facilitating AI adoption by enterprises worldwide. Moreover, Digital Realty's KIX13 data center in Osaka, Japan, was Digital Realty's first data center globally to become certified for NVIDIA DGX H100, as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program.

"We are delighted to be working with Digital Realty," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, Chief Executive Officer of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. "With their superb track record of operational excellence and tangible commitment to sustainability, they are the ideal partner to host the supercomputer and help take this exciting initiative forward."

The supercomputer will be housed in one of Digital Realty's state-of-the-art data centers in Copenhagen, which have been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2020. Digital Realty has more than one gigawatt of renewable energy under contract globally and is a signatory to the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, committing to carbon neutrality for its European data centers by 2030.

This collaboration between Digital Realty, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, EIFO, and NVIDIA marks a significant milestone in Denmark's AI research and innovation landscape. By providing access to world-class AI infrastructure and expertise, the National Center for AI Innovation aims to drive groundbreaking discoveries and develop innovative solutions to address global challenges.

