Digital Realty Rolls Out PlatformDIGITAL™ and Colocation Solutions at Osaka Connected Campus in Japan

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that it has officially launched its first of a kind global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL™, with new productized colocation solutions at its Digital Osaka 2 (KIX11) data center in Japan. The company also today announced its first Japanese retail colocation customer, XTREME-D, which offers high performance compute (HPC) services on-demand.

On PlatformDIGITAL™, customers are uniquely enabled to deploy their IT infrastructure at the centers of data exchange around the world, bringing users, things, applications, clouds and networks to the data. Integrating the Digital Osaka 2 (KIX11) data center into the global platform provides customers with access to the full Digital Realty partner community in an industry leading carrier-neutral facility, with multiple carriers on site.

The Osaka facility has also adopted Secured by Design principles, offering customers a location that is able to meet the growing demand for highly secure and reliable infrastructure. Digital Osaka 2 will now also be the first location in Asia Pacific where Digital Realty will provide customers both PlatformDIGITAL™ enterprise solutions and productized colocation offerings, including:

Digital Colocation overview:

One 1000kW colocation data hall



Precision air-cooling system to support high density deployments



Diverse and redundant 77kV 50MVA utility power supplies



Carrier-neutral facility with multiple direct connectivity options on site



Complete access to the Digital Realty community of carriers, cloud and content providers

Services available to customers from day one:

Cabinet sizes from 42U to 52U / Cages starting at 100 square feet



Private Suites that are fully customizable



Remote Hands 24/7 support services



Cross Connect / Campus Connect / Service Exchange / IP Bandwidth

Digital Realty's colocation services provide the highest levels of security for clients' data, while giving them the freedom to access and scale their critical IT infrastructure on-demand. Customers benefit from Digital Realty's global footprint to deploy at any scale—from one cabinet to multiple MW—with optimal proximity to carriers, networks and cloud service providers.

XTREME-D is an award-winning, Japanese start-up, that offers a cloud-based, virtual, supercomputing-on-demand service. Established in 2015, the company is headquartered in Shinagawa-City, Tokyo, Japan, with US presence in Palo Alto, California. XTREME-D will be leasing strategic colocation space at Digital Osaka 2 by MC Digital Realty, a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty.

XTREME-D will launch its new on-demand services using Digital Realty's physical infrastructure to extend its own supercomputing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), starting in April 2020. MC Digital Realty operates two data centers in Osaka in a connected campus that brings together critical data center, network, cloud and connectivity providers under a single, secure environment. By utilizing Digital Realty infrastructure to provide access to its supercomputing capability, XTREME-D can now easily expand its resources as needed via flexible and stable provisioning of services.

XTREME-D chose Digital Realty as its supercomputing data center partner for two main reasons:

Digital Realty supplies an environment that enables high-density mounting and flexible power expansion for each rack, which is optimal for building a supercomputer infrastructure.

Use of Digital Realty's global data center platform, which provides uniform quality and safety in countries across the world, will standardize the quality and safety of XTREME-D's global services.

"At XTREME-D, it is our mission to make high performance cloud computing access easy, fast, efficient and economical for every customer. With their secure, reliable and scalable infrastructure offerings, MC Digital Realty is a trusted partner that will help us deliver on our mission," said Naoki Shibata Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Solution architect, XTREME-D.

"We are very excited to both roll-out our PlatformDIGITAL™ offering, including colocation solutions, in Osaka, Japan and welcome XTREME-D as our first strategic Asia Pacific retail colocation customer, at the Digital Osaka 2 facility," said Mark Smith, Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Digital Realty. "Japan is a thriving commercial and colocation hub and will be a great gateway for us to bring our productized colocation services to the rest of Japan and the wider region."

"As enterprises increasingly recognize the value of deploying their IT infrastructure at the new centers of data exchange in professionally managed facilities, we have seen growing customer demand for new ways to deliver our services in Asia Pacific," added Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein. "Today's launch of colocation capabilities in Osaka opens up new opportunities for customers to scale their digital business on our global platform and marks a significant step forward as we continue to expand our offerings and footprint in the region."

The four-story Digital Osaka 2 facility is reinforced with seismic isolation systems, spans over 23,000 square meters, and delivers up to 28 megawatts of total IT capacity. MC Digital Realty operates four data centers across Japan – two each in the Tokyo and Osaka metros – and owns strategic land holdings in Osaka that will support the development of up to 45 megawatts of additional IT capacity.

Last year, MC Digital Realty also announced its Tokyo Connected Campus @ Inzai development roadmap which will include a new, 36-megawatt data center expected to be operational by late 2021. The proposed development will be followed by another 36-megawatt facility, a 30-megawatt facility and an 18-megawatt facility, each subject to customer demand, resulting in a connected campus capable of delivering more than 120 megawatts of total IT capacity for global and regional customers in Tokyo.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc. is a joint venture (JV) between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty in Japan. The JV offers customers access to facilities with high levels of reliability and security, stable power supply, cooling and other functionality. In addition, MC Digital Realty combines Mitsubishi Corporation's realty and IT-related knowledge with Digital Realty's community of global customers and expertise in delivering and operating data centers at large scale.MC Digital Realty provides a full-suite of data center operation services to address the global-standard requirements of its customers in Japan. For more information, please visit: https://www.mc-digitalrealty.com/en/

About XTREME-D

XTREME-D, Inc. was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, with the goal of making HPC cloud computing access easy, fast, efficient, and economical. The well-funded, award-winning startup boasts leadership with almost 20 years of experience in high-performance computing and cloud technologies. Its cloud-based, virtual, supercomputing-on-demand service XTREME-StargateTM makes HPC resources available to everyone, delivering an easy-to-use customer experience through a robust UI/UX and cloud management features. XTREME-Stargate delivers high-end compute capabilities supporting private and public cloud, featuring the latest CPUs, GPUs, and interconnect options. Applications include AI, CAE, machine learning, deep learning, high performance data analysis, and IoT. For more information visit www.xtreme-d.net.

For more information:

Omer Wilson

Digital Realty APAC

+65 6505 3951

owilson@digitalrealty.com

Media & Industry Analyst Relations

Marc Musgrove

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 508-2812

mmusgrove@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

John Stewart

Digital Realty

+1 (415) 738-6500

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the expected timing and benefits of the launch of PlatformDIGITAL™ and Colocation Solutions at Digital Osaka 2 (KIX 11) Data Centre and the customer signing of XTREME-D, Digital Osaka 2, the expected data center demand in Japan and our plans and expectations in the Asia Pacific region. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty

Related Links

https://www.digitalrealty.com

