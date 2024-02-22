Digital Scoreboards and Insane Impact Forge Groundbreaking Partnership, Revolutionizing Scoreboard Solutions

VENICE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Scoreboards, a leading scoreboard provider to high schools and colleges nationwide, and Insane Impact, a leading supplier of scoreboard and mobile LED display solutions nationwide, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in the world of scoreboard technology.

This groundbreaking collaboration solidifies a unique arrangement wherein Digital Scoreboards and Insane Impact will exclusively engage in the buying and selling of scoreboards between one another. This partnership will combine the strengths and expertise of both entities, fostering an alliance that promises product expansion, deep commitment to service and clients, and access to new and exciting resources. The new business model for the organizations, with a combined staff of 70, are dedicated to innovative product solutions and unparalleled customer service.

With a shared commitment to excellence, Digital Scoreboards and Insane Impact aim to provide enhanced services, ensuring customer satisfaction at every stage of the scoreboard acquisition process. "Chris and I started this partnership on a napkin nearly 3 1/2 years ago, and what we've been able to accomplish together is truly remarkable" says Tod Puetz, Founder & CEO of Insane Impact. "The partnership has allowed us both to focus on our strengths, and the end result has satisfied customers time and again." Pooling their resources, both companies can leverage a wider network of suppliers, cutting-edge technologies, and industry insights to stay at the forefront of scoreboard innovation.

"Digital Scoreboards and Insane Impact are ready to redefine the scoreboard industry, setting new standards for quality, innovation, and customer service. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring for our clients, offering so much more than just a scoreboard, but a chance to invest in their schools, students, and athletes for years to come," said Chris Kirn, CEO of Digital Scoreboards.

About Digital Scoreboards and Insane Impact:

Working together to craft and power digital scoreboards for high schools and colleges all across the country, Digital Scoreboards and Insane Impact are your official scoreboard solution. Offering flexible financing options, industry-leading warranty, and customer service you can count on, we're here to help you elevate your athletics department, one game day at a time.

