Digital Signage Market worth $27.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=513

Browse in-depth TOC on "Digital Signage Market"

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

250 – Pages

Digital Signage Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 20.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 27.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Displays, Resolution, Software, Display Size, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Security concerns related to digital signage Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption in industrial sector Key Market Drivers Rising demand for advanced display solutions such as 4K and 8K displays



Hardware segment likely to lead the offering segment during the forecast period.

The hardware segment of the digital signage market, by offering, is expected to have the largest share of the market between 2024 and 2029. The growing popularity of display technologies such as direct-view LED and OLED, which enable ultra-high definition (UHD), 4K, and 8K resolutions, combined with the increasing deployment of digital signage in commercial industries, is likely to boost hardware segment market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of large-screen digital signage in retail and advertising venues as a viable alternative to traditional signboards is expected to propel the hardware segment's growth in the coming years.

By installation location, outdoor segment is likely to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By installation location, the outdoor installation segment of the digital signage market, is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to various technological developments related to digital signage display, as a result of which businesses are able to select from a wide range of high brightness, highly attractive displays in various configurations and sizes, with brightness of more than 2000 nits, making them ideal for outdoor use. Furthermore, with recent improvements in display technology, digital screens have grown less susceptible to harsh outside settings while providing outstanding product life.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=513

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global digital signage market by 2029.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest share of the digital signage industry by 2029. The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and technologies that enable digital transformation across a variety of industries, including commercial, infrastructure, institutional, and industrial, has boosted demand for digital signage in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, strong economic growth, increased disposable income, higher consumerism, rising living standards, rapid technological advancements, developed retail space, and lifestyle changes have contributed to the adoption of strong and reliable advertising media in the region's countries.

Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan), LEYARD (China), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), Shanghai Xianshi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd (China) and BrightSign LLC (US) are some of the major companies in the digital signage companies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=513

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Commercial Touch Display Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Monitor, POS Terminal, Signage Display), Touch Technology (Resistive, Capacitive, Infrared), Aspect Ratio (Wide, Square), Resolution, Screen Size, Industry, Application and Region - Forecast to 2029

Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Type (Banking, Self-service, Vending), Location (Indoor, Outdoor), Panel Size, Vertical (Retail, Transportation, Hospitality) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Large Format Display Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends & Analysis by Offering, Type, Technology (Direct-View LED, LED-backlit LCD), Size, Brightness, Installation Location, Application (Retail, Hospitality, Sports, Education), Region

Micro-LED Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends & Analysis by Application (Display (Smartwatch, NTE Device, Smartphone and Tablet, Television, Digital Signage), Lighting (General, Automotive)), Display Panel Size, Vertical and Region 2027

Cockpit Display Market for Land Vehicle by Vehicle Type (Commercial Automobile, Tactical, and Trains), Display Type (Driver-Assist Displays and Mission Displays), Display Size, and Geography - Analysis and Forecast (2014-2020)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/digital-signage-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-signage.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets