Digital Signature Market - Global Outlook to 2027: Lack of Awareness About the Legality of Digital Signatures are Restraining Market Growth

Global Digital Signature market accounted for $2.17 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.



Fast growth in investments in electronic documents by governments & enterprises and upgrade in end-to-end customer experience are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the legality of digital signatures and variation in digital signature rules & regulations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, enhancement in the acceptance of cloud-based security solutions would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



The digital signature method is utilized for validation and authentication of software, digital document, or an electronic message. Handwritten signatures are utilized to verify physical documents. In the same way, digital signatures are utilized to verify and consent the content of digital documents, including e-mails, word documents, and portable document format. A digital signature is dependent on encryption and decryption methods.



Based on application, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment is likely to have a huge demand as digital signatures help BFSI firms in simplifying complex business processes by offering enhanced security and improved turnaround time for onboarding customers. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high demand for high-end security solutions and superior customer experience regardless of the economic conditions in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Signature Market include Adobe, Ascertia, Docusign, Entrust Datacard, Gemalto, Globalsign, Hellosign, Identrust, Kofax, Multicert, Onespan, Rpost Technologies, Signix Inc and Zoho Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Digital Signature Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web Based

5.3 On-Premises

5.4 Cloud



6 Global Digital Signature Market, By Business Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 B2G (Business to Government)

6.3 B2C (Business to Consumer)

6.4 B2B (Business to Business)



7 Global Digital Signature Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Time Stamping

7.3 Public Key Trust Model

7.3.1 Direct Trust Key

7.3.2 Third Party Trust Key

7.3.2.1 Certificate Authority



8 Global Digital Signature Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.3 Hardware

8.3.1 Signature Pads

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Managed

8.4.2 Proffesional

8.4.2.1 Training and Education

8.4.2.2 Support and Maintainance

8.4.2.3 Consulting



9 Global Digital Signature Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 E/M-Commerce

9.4 Education & Research

9.5 Finance

9.6 Government & Public Agencies

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.8 Human Resource

9.9 IT and Telecommunication

9.10 Law Enforcement

9.11 Legal

9.12 Logistics and Transportation

9.13 Manufacturing & Engineering

9.14 Military & Defense

9.15 Oil & Gas

9.16 Real Estate

9.17 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.18 Other Applications

9.18.1 Energy & Utilities

9.18.2 Operations

9.18.3 Pharmaceuticals & Procurement

9.18.4 Sales & Marketing

9.18.5 Transit



10 Global Digital Signature Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Enterprise

10.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

10.2.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Consumer



11 Global Digital Signature Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

Adobe

Ascertia

Docusign

Entrust Datacard

Gemalto

Globalsign

Hellosign

Identrust

Kofax

Multicert

Onespan

Rpost Technologies

Signix Inc

Zoho Corp

