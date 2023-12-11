Digital Signature Market worth $34.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased industry acceptance, integration with cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence, a focus on mobile-centric solutions, and improvements in authentication techniques are what will define the future of the Digital Signature Market. Key themes influencing the growth of digital signatures include regulatory developments, use case expansion, and an increasing focus on environmental sustainability. There is also a possibility of a shift towards quantum-safe cryptography and more market consolidation.

The global Digital Signature Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2023 to USD 34.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for Digital Signature has seen significant expansion due to the rising incidence of digital fraud, stringent regulatory standards and data privacy compliances, increase in eCommerce and remote work, and the need for secure authentication and streamlined workflows.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Type Deployment Mode, Verticals, and Regions Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Digital Signature Market include Adobe (US), DocuSign (US), Thales (France), Zoho (India), Entrust (US), DigiCert (US), OneSpan (US), Ascertia (UK), GlobalSign (Belgium), IdenTrust (HID Global) (US), Nitro (US), Dioss (Belgium), Dokobit (Signicat) (Lithuania), Penneo (Denmark), QuickSign (France), Symtrax (US), AlphaTrust (US), Notarius (US), Actalis (Italy), SIGNiX (US), SigniFlow (UK), vintegrisTECH (Spain), Signority (Canada), Bit4id (Italy), LAWtrust (South Africa), DigiSigner GmbH (Germany), WISeKey (Switzerland), itsme (Belgium), and SignWell (US).

By vertical segment, the legal vertical will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The legal sector is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the Digital Signature Market during the forecasted period, primarily due to its increasing adoption of digital processes. Legal documents are crucial in nature, requiring high levels of security and authenticity, which digital signatures provide effectively. As legal firms globally move towards digitalization, the need for efficient, secure, and legally binding electronic signatures has become more pronounced. This shift is also driven by the growing need for remote access to legal documents, accelerated by recent trends in remote work. Digital signatures offer a solution that not only enhances the security of sensitive legal documents but also streamlines the process of document handling and verification, making them a vital tool in modern legal practices. This trend reflects the legal industry's growing reliance on technology to maintain integrity and efficiency in document management, explaining the projected high CAGR in this sector.

By offerings, the solution segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

The solution segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size during the forecasted period. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for secure and efficient digital transaction solutions across various industries. Digital signatures offer high security and compliance with legal standards, making them essential for businesses seeking to protect their digital documents and transactions. The growing shift towards paperless operations and the need for remote document handling, especially in the wake of the recent surge in remote working, further fuel this demand. Businesses are actively seeking digital signature solutions to streamline their workflows, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experience. As more organizations recognize the benefits of digital transformation, the adoption of digital signature solutions is set to rise, leading to a significant increase in their market share during the forecast period. This trend highlights the evolving digital landscape and the critical role of digital signature solutions in modern business operations.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region, encompassing well-established economies like China and Japan and emerging countries like India, is poised for the most significant CAGR during the anticipated period. This anticipated surge can be attributed to several factors. Rapid digitalization across emerging economies, such as India, is a major contributor. The country is experiencing a significant shift towards online platforms in both government and private sectors, necessitating secure digital transaction methods like digital signatures. Additionally, the increasing focus on enhancing cybersecurity measures and complying with international data protection regulations is pushing businesses in this region to adopt digital signature solutions. The proliferation of SMEs, rapidly integrating digital technologies into their operations, also plays a crucial role in this growth. Moreover, the region's large population and growing internet penetration mean that a vast number of transactions are being carried out digitally, further accelerating the demand for digital signatures. This combination of factors makes Asia Pacific a key player in the global Digital Signature Market, leading to its anticipated high CAGR in the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in Digital Signature Market:

Recent Developments

In June 2023 , Adobe's product Adobe Acrobat Sign was enhanced to deliver an advanced e-signature solution, integrating over 50 global Trust Service Providers (TSPs) and Identity Providers (IDPs) for robust identity verification and digital signature capabilities. This upgrade focuses on streamlining document approval and signing workflows, providing higher levels of assurance and compliance with regional and industry-specific regulations. The enhanced Acrobat Sign ensures secure, compliant, and efficient digital transactions, catering to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

, Adobe's product Adobe Acrobat Sign was enhanced to deliver an advanced e-signature solution, integrating over 50 global Trust Service Providers (TSPs) and Identity Providers (IDPs) for robust identity verification and digital signature capabilities. This upgrade focuses on streamlining document approval and signing workflows, providing higher levels of assurance and compliance with regional and industry-specific regulations. The enhanced Acrobat Sign ensures secure, compliant, and efficient digital transactions, catering to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. In February 2023 , Zoho enhanced its Zoho Sign for ISVs and OEMs service, a comprehensive service that allows software vendors and equipment manufacturers to embed Zoho's digital signature capabilities into their products. It includes powerful APIs, mobile SDKs for app integration, SSO authentication, and options for full white labeling to reinforce brand identity. Features like enterprise-grade security, custom domain branding, and compliance with major data protection regulations enable streamlined, legally binding e-signature workflows within existing applications.

, Zoho enhanced its Zoho Sign for ISVs and OEMs service, a comprehensive service that allows software vendors and equipment manufacturers to embed Zoho's digital signature capabilities into their products. It includes powerful APIs, mobile SDKs for app integration, SSO authentication, and options for full white labeling to reinforce brand identity. Features like enterprise-grade security, custom domain branding, and compliance with major data protection regulations enable streamlined, legally binding e-signature workflows within existing applications. In January 2023 , DocuSign partnered with TechnoBind to bring eSignature technology to the Indian market, aligning with the Digital India initiative. This collaboration leverages DocuSign's suite of applications and integrations to automate the end-to-end agreement process, featuring capabilities such as eSignature, contract lifecycle management, and document generation. The partnership aims to provide users with secure and efficient electronic signature solutions and support digital business transformation at scale.

, DocuSign partnered with TechnoBind to bring eSignature technology to the Indian market, aligning with the Digital India initiative. This collaboration leverages DocuSign's suite of applications and integrations to automate the end-to-end agreement process, featuring capabilities such as eSignature, contract lifecycle management, and document generation. The partnership aims to provide users with secure and efficient electronic signature solutions and support digital business transformation at scale. In June 2022 , Entrust acquired Evidos Solutions. This acquisition enhances Entrust's presence in the electronic signature market, allowing for the enablement of all digital workflows with trusted cloud-based e-signature solutions. Integrating Evidos' technology, Entrust will offer an end-to-end e-signature process including basic, advanced, and qualified electronic signatures, fully aligned with eIDAS regulations. This move is aimed at providing secure and seamless digital transaction experiences, essential for a range of industries requiring trusted document execution.

, Entrust acquired Evidos Solutions. This acquisition enhances Entrust's presence in the electronic signature market, allowing for the enablement of all digital workflows with trusted cloud-based e-signature solutions. Integrating Evidos' technology, Entrust will offer an end-to-end e-signature process including basic, advanced, and qualified electronic signatures, fully aligned with eIDAS regulations. This move is aimed at providing secure and seamless digital transaction experiences, essential for a range of industries requiring trusted document execution. In May 2022 , Thales partnered with SAP and introduced its CipherTrust tokenization as the first SAP-certified tokenization solution available to SAP customers that is used to secure sensitive data. Available via SAP data custodian, Thales' tokenization solution provides more granular data protection and user access controls.

Digital Signature Market Advantages:

Ensuring the validity and integrity of digital documents, digital signatures offer an elevated degree of security. Unauthorised parties find it challenging to alter or falsify signatures due to the implementation of cryptographic techniques and distinct identities.

Many governments recognise digital signatures as having the same legal legitimacy as traditional handwritten signatures. Digital signatures in legal transactions are accepted as long as they comply with standards like the ESIGN Act in the US and eIDAS in Europe .

. With digital signatures, physical presence and paper-based workflows are no longer necessary, simplifying the signing process. This reduces delays and boosts overall operational efficiency by expediting the approval process for documents.

By using digital signatures, expenses related to manual document handling, printing, paper, and shipping can be decreased. Administrative and operating costs can be significantly reduced for organisations.

Digital signatures make remote and international cooperation possible. Signatories no longer need to ship physical documents; they can sign documents from any location with an internet connection, simplifying global commercial transactions.

Strong audit trail features are frequently included in digital signature solutions. These trails offer a thorough record of the signatures placed on documents, the date they were signed, and any modifications made. This improves document transactions' accountability and openness.

Solutions for digital signatures easily link with business apps and digital workflows. The ability to integrate signatures directly into current systems improves the overall effectiveness of business processes.

By using less paper and leaving a smaller environmental impact than traditional printing methods, the switch to digital signatures promotes environmental sustainability. This is in line with business sustainability objectives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Digital Signature Market based on offering, type deployment mode, verticals, and regions:

To predict and estimate the market size of five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To analyze the subsegments of the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide detailed information related to the primary factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Digital Signature Market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the Digital Signature Market

To profile the key players of the Digital Signature Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

Track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global Digital Signature Market.

