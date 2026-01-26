Medical Gas and Equipment Market worth $30.05 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Gas and Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 21.03 billion in 2025 to USD 30.05 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 21.03 billion

USD 21.03 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 30.05 billion

USD 30.05 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Medical Gas and Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Based on type, the medical gases segment accounted for a larger share of 80-85% of the medical gas and equipment market in 2024.

Based on application, in 2024, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical gas and equipment market.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of 61-65% in the medical gas and equipment market during the forecast period.

The growth of the medical gas and equipment market can be mainly attributed to the fact that healthcare systems globally are unable to meet the demands for respiratory and critical care services due to a significant number of patients, including those with chronic diseases that continue to increase, such as COPD, asthma, cardiovascular disorders, and other conditions, including Coronavirus and cancer. Patients with chronic diseases, in any case, need long and effective therapy with medicinal gases and devices that can supply oxygen and nitrous oxide in a safe and efficient manner. This trend is also supported by the existence of a senior population, which generally requires more frequent and long-term medical interventions. In addition, the growth and renovation of healthcare establishments, especially in developing countries, and government investments in hospitals, surgical centers, and home care services are the main drivers of medical gas system installations and upgrades. Additionally, developments in technologies for smart gas delivery systems, automated monitoring, and portable devices not only make medical treatments more effective but also more accessible in-home healthcare settings. In general, these elements are driving a steady rise in demand for medical gases and the devices used to administer them.

Medical gases accounted for the largest share by type in the medical gas and equipment market in 2024.

Medical gases account for the largest share by type in the medical gas and equipment market and play a pivotal role in both routine and emergency medical care. Most healthcare services, including respiratory therapy, anesthesia, intensive care, emergency treatment, and various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, rely on these gases, which are available in hospitals, clinics, and, to some extent, in home care. Equipment, unlike medical gases, is purchased at longer intervals, whereas medical gases are consumables that must be supplied regularly, resulting in higher demand. Consumption of medical gases is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, more surgeries, and rising ICU admissions. Furthermore, the provision of home health care and long-term oxygen therapy, along with strict regulatory requirements ensuring the continuous availability of gas in health care facilities, continue to strengthen the market share of medical gases in the medical gas and equipment market.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in the medical gas and equipment end user market in 2024.

Among the different end user segments of the medical gas and equipment market, the hospital and clinic segment holds the largest share, primarily due to high patient volumes and the variety of services that require a continuous gas supply. A great number of hospital departments, including emergency, surgery, intensive care, and those treating chronic and acute conditions, rely most on medical gases such as oxygen, nitrous oxide, and medical air. In addition, to carry out hospital functions efficiently, medical gas infrastructure, such as pipeline systems, storage units, and monitoring devices, should be widely available in hospitals and clinics to support operating theaters, intensive care units, neonatal units, and recovery wards. Rising hospital admission rates, a higher number of surgeries, and the development of chronic diseases have escalated demand for medical gases from this segment. Also, due to strict regulatory and safety standards, hospitals and clinics must ensure that their medical gas infrastructure is reliable and uninterrupted, which further makes them a dominant player in the medical gas and equipment market.

Top Companies in Medical Gas and Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Gas and Equipment Market include Air Liquide (France), Linde PLC (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Messer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), and others.

