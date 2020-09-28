Digital Strategy Lands MSA Safety Special Recognition by IR Magazine; Company Receives 2020 Best Investor Relations Website Award

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated's (NYSE: MSA) mission of protecting lives, staying agile and responsive to customer needs has been an unwavering focus for more than a century. Today, the company announced that their efforts to leverage digital technologies to engage with the investor community were recently recognized by IR Magazine with the 2020 Best Investor Relations (IR) Website award. The award was presented on September 16 as part of a virtual awards ceremony held by IR Magazine. Elyse Lorenzato, MSA Director of Investor Relations, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Based on feedback from analysts, investors and a panel of judges, IR Magazine evaluates companies across 27 categories. The Best IR Website category recognizes best-in-class websites that deliver "a top-notch customer experience, engaging content that meets analysts' and investors' needs, and provides a truly interactive experience."

MSA's custom-branded IR site provides engaging content while seamlessly facilitating the investment research process. The site contains best-in-class features based on a mobile-responsive design, automatically adjusting to the size of a user's device without sacrificing content or functionality. These features include a new horizontal navigation menu; a featured resources "quick-links" section to display recent presentations and materials; social media gateways; multi-media landing pages for investor events; video content highlighting strategy and technology; quarterly infographics; ESG reports; and streamlined home-page content groupings to improve navigation through the site.

"I'm very proud of the cross-functional team that designed and launched the investor relations website and their success in bringing innovation to all aspects of MSA's business," said Ken Krause, MSA Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. "Our approach to investor relations has evolved concurrently as MSA has grown over the years. As part of that journey, we've taken the opportunity to enhance our digital IR tools to better facilitate engagement with current and target shareholders and analysts."

As part of MSA's long-term growth strategy, the company has built and deployed a broad range of new digital tools focused on enhancing customer experiences while highlighting the company's brand as a leader in innovative safety technologies. Mr. Krause noted that MSA's digital strategy has played an important role in connecting with the investment community. "Our IR website has seen strong growth in website visits so far in 2020," he said.

"As MSA attracts more attention from the investment community and transitions from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock, we remain committed to transparency and using digital tools to connect people to the MSA brand. Whether one's an investor, a prospective employee, or a worker who relies on MSA technology on a jobsite, we are committed to delivering the information our stakeholders want, and in a way they prefer to access it, " Mr. Krause concluded.

IR Magazine's annual awards program was established in 1996 and, since its inception, has recognized hundreds of companies for excellence in a broad range of categories. The full list of 2020 award winners can be found here: https://events.irmagazine.com/usawards2020/.

Visit MSA's investor relations website at: https://investors.msasafety.com.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.msasafety.com.

