Digital Studio Helps Journalism, Entertainment and Social Media Sectors Drive Safe Storytelling on Suicide

"The way we talk about and depict suicide in our culture has the potential to improve help-seeking and mental health support, reduce suicide risk and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said AFSP Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Stephanie Rogers. "Through the AFSP Safe Storytelling Studio, storytellers across media and entertainment disciplines can connect to evidence-informed research and resources that support safe storytelling and offer best practices to help reduce this leading cause of death."

Whether it is through news reporting, fictional narratives on screen or social media conversations, storytelling and conversations on suicide can influence public perceptions and the health outcomes of vulnerable individuals. Research shows that stories, if not handled responsibly, can have a harmful effect and potentially increase suicide contagion, or copycat suicides, for those already at risk.

"Whether they expect to cover suicide or not, every journalist needs easily accessible guidelines on how to report on the subject responsibly. The Safe Storytelling Studio delivers this by offering language and content recommendations backed by expertise and scientific evidence," said Rebecca Ruiz, senior reporter at Mashable, and member of AFSP's Ethical Reporting Advisory Committee. "Journalists frequently don't learn these guidelines in their newsrooms, but they are essential for telling impactful stories that inform audiences without increasing people's risk for suicidal thinking or behavior. The Studio is a must for journalists writing about suicide."

Conveniently organized by discipline, the Studio offers tailored guidance on how storytellers can decrease shame and stigma, encourage help-seeking behaviors, model helpful conversations, and let others know they are not alone in their experiences. With research-backed content and data, as well as direct input from journalists and creators, the Studio houses current, accurate information on suicide.

To learn more, visit storytelling.afsp.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Guidelines.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention