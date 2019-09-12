Digital Textile Printing Machine Market to Reach $392.3 Mn, Globally, by 2025 at 10.4% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Textile Printing Machine Market by Process Type (Direct-to-garment and Direct-to-fabric), Application (Clothing & Apparel, Home Furnishing, Advertisement, and Others), and Machine Type (Single-Pass and Multi-pass): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025" According to the report, the global digital textile machine market generated $175.4 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $392.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in consciousness toward fashion, sustainable and eco-friendly printing methods, and higher creativity and increased design flexibility drive the growth of the market. However, harmful effects associated with digital textile printers and the never-ending competition from traditional printing methods restrict the growth. On the other hand, high speed of producing products using printer provide lucrative opportunities for this market.

Clothing and apparel segment to maintain its leadership status by 2025

The clothing and apparel segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. This is due to increase in demand of customers towards branded clothing products is creating a remunerative opportunity for the market. However, the other applications segment which comprises industrial furnishing, corporate furnishing, packaging, sports, healthcare, civil defense, and automotive is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025. Since, digital textile printing machines possess high speed, creativity, and large color options, they are widely used for printing automotive textiles.

Direct-to-fabric (DTF) segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on process type, the direct-to-fabric (DTF) segment held more than half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the ability of DTF printers to print on various materials such as cotton, rayon, silks, polyester blends, and others are providing a lucrative opportunity to the market. Moreover, features such as enhanced speed, higher print quality, and superior color gamut provided by DTF printers accelerate the market growth. However, the direct-to-garment (DTG) segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% through 2025, owing to increase in demand for customized gift articles, sportswear, graphic printed t-shirts, promotional items, caps, and others.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest CAGR

The market across the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in consciousness toward the latest trends has fueled the need for varied styles and multicolored designs, thereby driving the demand for digitally printed textile printing machines in the region. However, Europe contributed more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for digitally printed interior and household textiles in the region.

Frontrunners of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the M&R Company, Durst Group, SPG Prints B.V., Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Konica Minolta, ROQ International, Kornit Digital, and Mimaki.

