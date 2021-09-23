Digital Therapeutics Alliance announces new Resource Partner Program to Accelerate Access and Impact of Digital Therapeutics for Patients Worldwide

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA), a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare, announced the launch of the DTA Resource Partner Program. The new initiative will accelerate the development and post-launch success of clinically evaluated digital therapeutics by building a best-in-class network of commercialization and product development service providers, each skilled in this rapidly advancing market.

For DTx products to have the reach and impact they could have on patient lives, DTA is leading efforts to support the wider integration of DTx products into the larger healthcare marketplace. DTA has seen membership grow by over 50% since the beginning of the year and represents an increasingly diverse coalition of digital therapeutics companies, medical device companies, non-profits, research organizations and pharmaceutical manufacturers invested in advancing the adoption of digital therapeutic products into mainstream healthcare. As member organizations complete clinical trials, receive regulatory clearance, and enter new markets, DTA's Resource Partner Program will support the burgeoning industry during a critical stage. DTA Resource Partners are rigorously screened and vetted in order to collaborate with members of the Alliance.

"We are excited to be able to offer this new initiative, bringing together expertise and resources from across the industry to support our members," said Andy Molnar, Chief Executive Officer, of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. "The Resource Partner Program will facilitate the development and commercialization of the next generation of innovative products, contributing to the transformation of global healthcare through expanded patient access, and improved clinical and economic outcomes."

Today's announcement named EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, as one of the first partners in the program. As a Resource Partner, EVERSANA, will begin by supporting DTA's work to map global regulatory and reimbursement pathways for DTx products, to help members inform their strategic approach to achieve regulatory milestones that best fit their products. EVERSANA's fully integrated commercialization services that include market access, agency services, clinical and commercial field teams, medical science liaisons, channel management, patient services, health economics and outcomes research, and compliance, with each service optimized by data and predictive analytics. Among its many digital therapeutic engagements, EVERSANA was selected by MedRhythms to launch and commercialize MR-001, its patented software-based medical device designed to treat chronic stroke walking deficits.

"Digital therapeutics are transforming the concept of healthcare, yet few understand or appreciate the evolution underway. We have committed ourselves to a breakthrough, transformative approach to launch and commercialization of these innovations. It's what this industry needs, and more importantly, what our patients deserve," said Jim Lang, Chief Executive Officer of EVERSANA.

For more information on the DTA or details regarding the Resource Partners Program please visit dtxalliance.org.

About DTA:

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors in order to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.dtxalliance.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EVERSANA:

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

