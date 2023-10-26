Digital Therapeutics Market: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Evidence-Based Digital Interventions

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutic Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital therapeutic market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the digital therapeutics industry. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are evidence-based therapeutic interventions that use digital technologies to deliver medical treatments, interventions, and support for the prevention, management, or treatment of various medical conditions.

These digital interventions are designed to improve health outcomes and can be used as standalone treatments or in conjunction with traditional medical therapies.

Key Segments:

By Product:

Software Devices

By Application:

Treatment/Patient Care-related Application Diabetes

Neurological Disorder

Smoking Cessation

Chronic Respiratory Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Cardiovascular Diseases

Medication Adherence

Rehabilitation & Patient Care

Others Preventive Applications Nutrition Management

Lifestyle Management

Others

By Sales Channel:

Business-to-Business (B2B) Insurance Providers

Corporate Employers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others Business-to-Consumers Patients

Caregivers

The digital therapeutic market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides data for each of these regions, along with country-level analysis.

Product Definition:

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the digital therapeutic market include:

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. HiDoc Technologies GmbH ( Cara Care ) Click Therapeutics, Inc. ResMed 2MORROW, Inc. Omada Health, In

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Overview

2. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Industry Analysis

3. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Market Dynamics

4. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Product)

5. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Application)

6. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Sales Channel)

7. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Region)

8. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Competitive Insights and Company Profile

