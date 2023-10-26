Digital Therapeutics Market: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Evidence-Based Digital Interventions

26 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutic Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital therapeutic market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the digital therapeutics industry. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are evidence-based therapeutic interventions that use digital technologies to deliver medical treatments, interventions, and support for the prevention, management, or treatment of various medical conditions.
These digital interventions are designed to improve health outcomes and can be used as standalone treatments or in conjunction with traditional medical therapies.
Key Segments:
By Product:
- Software
- Devices
By Application:
Treatment/Patient Care-related Application
- Diabetes
- Neurological Disorder
- Smoking Cessation
- Chronic Respiratory Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Disorder
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Medication Adherence
- Rehabilitation & Patient Care
- Others
Preventive Applications
- Nutrition Management
- Lifestyle Management
- Others
By Sales Channel:
Business-to-Business (B2B)
- Insurance Providers
- Corporate Employers
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Business-to-Consumers
- Patients
- Caregivers
The digital therapeutic market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides data for each of these regions, along with country-level analysis.
Product Definition:
The digital therapeutic market, often referred to as 'DTx' or 'digital therapeutics,' is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry. Digital therapeutics are evidence-based therapeutic interventions that use digital technologies, such as mobile apps, software programs, wearable devices, and telehealth solutions, to deliver medical treatments and interventions for various medical conditions and health challenges.
Key Market Players:
The key market players in the digital therapeutic market include:
- Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
- HiDoc Technologies GmbH (Cara Care)
- Click Therapeutics, Inc.
- ResMed
- 2MORROW, Inc.
- Omada Health, In
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Overview
2. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Industry Analysis
3. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Market Dynamics
4. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Product)
5. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Application)
6. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Sales Channel)
7. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Region)
8. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Competitive Insights and Company Profile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nia834
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article