Digital Therapeutics Market: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Evidence-Based Digital Interventions

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Therapeutic Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital therapeutic market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the digital therapeutics industry. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are evidence-based therapeutic interventions that use digital technologies to deliver medical treatments, interventions, and support for the prevention, management, or treatment of various medical conditions.

These digital interventions are designed to improve health outcomes and can be used as standalone treatments or in conjunction with traditional medical therapies.

Key Segments:

By Product:

  1. Software
  2. Devices

By Application:

  1. Treatment/Patient Care-related Application

    • Diabetes
    • Neurological Disorder
    • Smoking Cessation
    • Chronic Respiratory Disorders
    • Gastrointestinal Disorder
    • Cardiovascular Diseases
    • Medication Adherence
    • Rehabilitation & Patient Care
    • Others

  2. Preventive Applications

    • Nutrition Management
    • Lifestyle Management
    • Others

By Sales Channel:

  1. Business-to-Business (B2B)

    • Insurance Providers
    • Corporate Employers
    • Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Others

  2. Business-to-Consumers

    • Patients
    • Caregivers

The digital therapeutic market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides data for each of these regions, along with country-level analysis.

Product Definition:

The digital therapeutic market, often referred to as 'DTx' or 'digital therapeutics,' is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry. Digital therapeutics are evidence-based therapeutic interventions that use digital technologies, such as mobile apps, software programs, wearable devices, and telehealth solutions, to deliver medical treatments and interventions for various medical conditions and health challenges.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the digital therapeutic market include:

  1. Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
  2. HiDoc Technologies GmbH (Cara Care)
  3. Click Therapeutics, Inc.
  4. ResMed
  5. 2MORROW, Inc.
  6. Omada Health, In

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Overview

2. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Industry Analysis

3. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Market Dynamics

4. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Product)

5. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Application)

6. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Sales Channel)

7. Global Digital Therapeutic Market (by Region)

8. Global Digital Therapeutic Market: Competitive Insights and Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nia834

