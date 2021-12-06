Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $23.56 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), Product Type (Software, and Devices), and Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global digital therapeutics industry was estimated at $3.53 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $23.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with several healthcare apps, increase in need to control healthcare costs, and surge in incidences of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries restrains the growth to some extent. However, extensive product pipeline is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital Therapeutics Market-

Rise of digital health impacted the global digital therapeutics market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

The diabetes segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of application, the diabetes segment held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global digital therapeutics market. This is due to increase in the prevalence of chronic disease such as obesity, cardiovascular disease and among others. The central nervous system diseases segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.2% throughout the forecast period.

The software segment to dominate by 2028-

On the basis of product type, the software segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global digital therapeutics market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases along with rise in elderly population are the key factors driving the segment growth.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global digital therapeutics market, due to high expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.7% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in R&D facilities and rapidly developing economic conditions in the province propel the market growth.

Key Players in the industry

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Fitbit Inc. (Twine Health Inc.)

Happify Inc.

Kaia Health

Livongo Health Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health Inc.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.

Welldoc Inc.

Mango Health Inc.

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

2MORROW Inc.

Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis Inc.

