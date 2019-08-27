Digital Trends Names Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Durango SRT ‘Best Family Cars for 2019’

Digital Trends named two FCA US vehicles to their "Best Family Cars for 2019" list. The Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Durango SRT earned the title of best car for large families and best performance family car, respectively, based on practicality, technology and driving pleasure.



"The Pacifica proves that minivans are still the best option for buyers who need to haul a lot of people or stuff," Digital Trends said. "The Dodge Durango SRT shows that family cars can be fun and quick. Aside from its awesome HEMI® power, the Durango SRT also ticks practical family-car boxes."



The Digital Trends automotive team tests vehicles through a comprehensive scrutinizing process. They examine the qualities of the exterior and interior and judge them based on their expertise and experience in the context of the vehicle's category and price range. Entertainment technology is thoroughly tested, as well as most of the safety features that can be tested in controlled environments.



Test drivers spend extensive time behind the wheel of the vehicles, conducting real-world testing, driving them on highways, back roads, as well as off-road and on race tracks when applicable.



About Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.



With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



About Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango's combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing and driving range, confident driving dynamics and aggressive styling make it the Dodge Charger of the SUV segment. For 2018, Dodge builds on Durango's proven performance, utility and comfort with the new SRT model, appearance packages and an available soft-touch hand-wrapped instrument panel. Durango's standard eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and best-in-class towing capability of 6,200 pounds, the classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine that produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque and class-leading towing capability of 7,400 pounds and, new for 2018, the Durango SRT's proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque – from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association, all while out-hauling every three-row SUV on the road with a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

