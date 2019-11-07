Digital Turbine Ranked #63 Fastest Growing Technology Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers, today announced it ranked 63rd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America now in its 25th year. Digital Turbine has grown 2,117% during this period. Digital Turbine has been ranked on the list for 5 consecutive years (2015-2019).

Digital Turbine's CEO, Bill Stone, credits increased adoption of its Mobile Delivery Platform by operators, OEMs and advertisers. "We are continuing to build and scale a profitable business. Partnering with new operators and OEMs, while adding new products that provide a better, frictionless experience for end users, have driven demand for our platform and its unique offering. We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte and counted among other fast-growing companies that are changing the game in their respective industries," said Mr. Stone.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™



Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Digital Turbine



Digital Turbine works at the convergence of media and mobile communications, connecting top mobile operators, OEMs and publishers with app developers and advertisers worldwide. Its comprehensive Mobile Delivery Platform powers frictionless user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than one billion app preloads for tens of thousands advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tel Aviv.

For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Follow Digital Turbine:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalTurbine

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTurbineInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-turbine?trk=tyah&trkInfo=tas:digital+tur

Digital Turbine Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

About Deloitte



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

Related Links

www.digitalturbine.com

